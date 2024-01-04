What are you looking for in 2024?
CANADA: Ice Magic in Banff, Silver Skate Festival in Edmonton, Dine Out Vancouver, and More

January 4, 2024

NATIONAL: Air Canada announced a historic partnership with the new Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) ahead of its inaugural season opener Jan. 1. The deal sees Air Canada become an "Inaugural Premier Partner" of the PWHL and the official airline for the league's first six teams. As part of the partnership, Air Canada is granted intellectual property (IP) rights for all six PWHL teams in Boston, Minnesota, Montreal, New York, Ottawa, and Toronto; the PWHL itself; broadcast, in-venue, and in-market assets; as well as official jersey branding rights for Montreal's PWHL team.

BANFF: Step into a world of winter wonder on the iconic grounds of the Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise for the much-anticipated return of Ice Magic in 2024. As the sun dips below the horizon, Lake Louise transforms into a glittering canvas of ice sculptures aglow with enchanting lights. During select weekend evenings in January and February, witness world-class ice carvers in action as they create intricately carved frozen masterpieces for the coveted Ice Magic Competition.

EDMONTON: For more than 30 years, Silver Skate has been an extravaganza of arts, culture, recreation, sport, and culinary delights. The festival returns Feb. 9-19 to Sir Wilfrid Laurier Park. Attendees can skate along the ice, listen to a compilation of Edmonton-based music, indulge in local delicacies, visit the Spirits on Ice tent, warm up at the fire pits, and more.

TORONTO: Liberty Entertainment Group announced the launch of 2024 Twilight Symphony at the Castle, a series of intimate candlelit concerts featuring the Casa Loma Symphony Orchestra conducted by renowned maestro Paolo Busato, presented at Casa Loma. On arrival, guests will travel the historic 800-foot tunnel below Austin Terrace to the Carriage Room in The Stables on the northwest corner of the property for a one-of-a-kind performance in a 150-seat setting, bathed in candlelight.

VANCOUVER: Experience an explosion of flavors at Dine Out Vancouver Festival, where the city's top restaurants showcase their culinary masterpieces through exclusive menus and events. The festival takes place Jan. 17 to Feb. 4 at participating restaurants across Vancouver.

