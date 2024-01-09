ASPEN, COLO.: The FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen returns to the mountains of Colorado for its 41st year with three days of experiences June 14-16, featuring cooking demonstrations and wine and spirit seminars with a top-notch lineup of chefs and experts. The centerpiece of the weekend event is its Grand Tasting Pavilion, featuring over 150 winemakers, distillers, and culinary offerings from around the globe. Tickets will be available Jan. 18.

LAS VEGAS: Play Social Inc. announced that Play Playground, a fantastical immersive playground, will open at Luxor Hotel & Casino on Jan. 18. The 15,000-square-foot interactive playground features more than 20 larger-than-life nostalgic games, two bars, VIP mezzanines, and private event spaces.

NEW ORLEANS: The Dew Drop Inn, a legendary New Orleans cultural landmark, has been restored to its former glory as one of the country’s most historically significant music venues and boutique hotels. It's set to reopen in the Central City neighborhood this month. The property has hosted some of the most iconic musicians from 1939 to the 1960s, including legendary artists like Aretha Franklin, Tina Turner, Ray Charles, Little Richard, Marvin Gaye, and Etta James, among many others. The venue served as an incubator for the birth of new sounds like rhythm and blues and rock ‘n‘ roll.

SEATTLE: The Seattle Convention Center (SCC) announced that its Summit building has earned LEED Platinum certification from the U.S. Green Building Council as part of the council’s LEED New Construction (v3) rating system. Summit becomes one of the very few convention centers in North America to achieve this designation.

TAMPA, FLA.: The award-winning Epicurean Hotel has opened the doors to its $21 million expansion. Located directly across Howard Avenue from Epicurean’s 137-room main hotel, the expansion adds 51 new guest rooms and suites, a private lobby, meeting space, and a rooftop terrace. The new four-story structure adds two floors of parking with an additional 91 spaces. The project also incorporates two fully restored apartment buildings that are scheduled to open this spring.

