LAS VEGAS: In March, The Venetian Resort Las Vegas will launch Venetian Rewards, a loyalty program designed to provide benefits across both gaming and non-gaming expenditures, enhance earning transparency for slots, and unlock more ways to earn rewards points. The new Venetian Rewards offers guests diverse avenues to access benefits tied to spending during their entire stay, from accommodations and dining to entertainment, retail, and spa.

The Bud Light Backyard Tour Presents Zach Bryan in Las Vegas just got even easier to enjoy: Bud Light announced the addition of another Grammy-nominated artist to the lineup, Leon Bridges. The show takes place Feb. 9 at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

NEW ORLEANS: Located in the heart of New Orleans’ Central Business District just steps from the Caesars Superdome, Smoothie King Center, and Historic French Quarter, Aloft New Orleans Downtown announced the completion of an interior renovation, including a redesign of the lobby and updates to its guest rooms, guest corridors, and fitness center.

NEW YORK: Gov Ball will officially return to Flushing Meadows Corona Park June 7-9, 2024, for one of NYC's biggest parties. The lineup will be released soon.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLA.: The PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens unveiled a new pickleball court complex, now boasting 12 state-of-the-art courts. This enhancement doubles the previous capacity. The expanded complex offers a unique platform for businesses to engage their teams in a fun, active, and collaborative environment.

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com.

Feed the Sheet: [email protected]

Subscribe: bizbash.com/bizbashbuzz

Advertise with BizBash: [email protected]