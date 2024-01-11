CANADA: Toronto Market Week, PuSh Festival, Vancouver's Street Food City, and More

January 11, 2024

CALGARY: The Snow Rodeo – FIS Snowboard Slopestyle & Halfpipe World Cups return to Calgary this winter, Feb. 8-11. The multiday spectacle plays host to some of the world's top freestyle snowboarders. Head to WinSport XL parks to witness the mesmerizing display of aerial skills, where elite riders will compete for cash prizes and accumulate points crucial for world ranking and Olympic qualification.

OTTAWA: The Hobbies and Miniatures Festival features an exciting selection of miniatures, electric train sets, radio-controlled models, games, and collectibles that aims to captivate individuals of all ages. The event takes place Jan. 13-14 at Galeries Aylmer.

TORONTO: Toronto Market Week—Canada's premier B2B trade show in the fashion, gift, and home industries—is set to captivate buyers and retailers again. The event has become a go-to destination for sourcing and purchasing for nationwide retailers. Taking place Jan. 28-30 at The International Centre, Toronto Market Week aims to be the ideal resource for small, medium, and large chain retailers to source and discover the best products to stock for the year ahead.

VANCOUVER: For two decades, PuSh Festival has been the Lower Mainland’s signature midwinter cultural event delivering radical, innovative, contemporary works of live art by acclaimed local, national, and international artists. This year, the festival takes place Jan. 18 to Feb. 4 featuring 18 original works from 13 countries, including four world premieres and seven Canadian debuts.

Vancouver's original street food festival, Street Food City, is back for its 12th year outside the Vancouver Art Gallery. The event, taking place Jan. 20-28, gives visitors a delicious opportunity to sample from a collection of Vancouver's street food carts all in one convenient location. This year, weekend dates have extended times.

