CANADA: Winterruption YEG, International Guitar Night, Love Lights, and More

January 15, 2024

GLOBAL: Ovation Global DMC announced its new strategic partnership with destination management company Iceland Travel. The company has signed to join the Ovation Global DMC Strategic Partnership program, joining a global portfolio of top-tier DMCs.

EDMONTON: Winterruption YEG hits downtown Edmonton this year Jan. 24-28. This multivenue music and arts festival features events ranging from free outdoor activities to $49 weekend wristbands. The lineup is a melting pot of talent, featuring the Latin vibes of Making Movies from Kansas City, Toronto's psychedelic rockers Hot Garbage, Montreal's fluid hip-hop artist Waahli, Calgary's buzz metal band Wake, R&B sensation Janette King from Toronto, and more.

MONTREAL: Four Seasons Hotel Montreal is now offering a complimentary third night to give visitors more time to discover the historic city's scenic, European-style cobblestone streets, festive markets, luxurious boutiques, ski slopes, and glamorous après-ski activities. The Third Night Free package is available now through April 30.

VANCOUVER: Capilano Suspension Bridge Park is getting in the Valentine's Day spirit with its Love Lights programming, taking place Feb. 2-25. Enjoy festive illuminated displays throughout the entire park and special seasonal items at Cliff House Restaurant.

VICTORIA, B.C.: The 24th annual tour of International Guitar Night, taking place Jan. 27 at The Farquhar at UVic, assembles a lineup of three IGN favorites and an exciting newcomer. Luca Stricagnoli from Italy will return for the fourth time; Thu Le from Vietnam will also return. Marco Pereira of Brazil will return for his final go-round in 2024, and Minnie Marks of Australia will make both her IGN and North American debut.

