CANADA: A Taylor Swift-Themed Hotel Suite, a Winter Pickleball Spa, and More

January 23, 2024

NATIONAL: Event technology platform Swapcard and interactive floor plan provider ExpoFP have unveiled their new strategic partnership. The collaboration integrates event tech software with digital floor plans and wayfinding—meaning that all information about exhibitors is automatically updated and attendees consistently have access to the latest floor plans, thereby eliminating the need to contact the support team every time there are changes to the floor plan or exhibitor information. 

Full-service experiential collective CNC Agency (Coffee ’n Clothes) has launched its latest business division, CNC Innovation Lab. The new service works with clients to create physical-first experiences that integrate emerging technology like AI, virtual and mixed reality, augmented reality, gaming, wearables, and more. 

QUEBEC CITY: Destination Canada has unveiled what it’s calling the “world’s first winter pickleball spa” at Quebec’s winter wonderland from March 16-23. The DinkDunk Pickleball Spa will feature a pickleball court tucked in the Canadian wilderness, plus luxury spa amenities like massages, a cold plunge station built into a national riverbank, a sauna and outdoor hot tub, and a selection of Quebecois charcuterie and snacks.

TORONTO: Bisha Hotel will be celebrating Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in style: The property has debuted The Taylor one-bedroom suite, which is decorated with visuals from her albums and fun details like custom friendship bracelets; guests can also receive custom Taylor-themed artwork from a local artist. Before the November tour stop, the hotel plans to rename its seven floors after Swift’s albums. 

VANCOUVER: The Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival will take place March 29 to April 25. The monthlong celebration will feature guided walks, communal dances, a Japanese fair, a haiku exhibition, and more. There will also be Blossoms After Dark, which will light up the trees at David Lam Park from March 29-31, and the outdoor Big Picnic event on March 30. 

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com. 

