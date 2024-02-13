The list of the 11th Annual EEA Winners is LIVE!
US: Miami Swim Week 2024 Dates, Hotel Tonnelle's Renovation, New Hotel on Waikīkī Beach, and More

February 13, 2024

GLOBAL: Atlantis Paradise Island announced new culinary talent and events for the Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival, taking place March 13-17. José Andrés and Alex Guarnaschelli join the 2024 festival alongside beloved celebrity chefs and culinary personalities, including Martha Stewart. Expect walk-around tasting events; culinary demonstrations and classes; and chef-led happy hours, lunches, and dinners. 

MIAMI: Miami Swim Week The Shows returns May 29 to June 2. This year's edition will feature over 100 designers and a range of satellite events with star-studded lineups of designers, models, and celebrities. The Shows will showcase the best of swimwear fashion while also emphasizing inclusivity and sustainability. 

NEW ORLEANS: Hotel Tonnelle, part of Marriott’s Tribute Portfolio, announced it has completed a comprehensive renovation that has transformed every corner of the New Orleans property, including guest rooms, meeting spaces, lobby, and public areas. Nestled along the iconic St. Charles Streetcar line, Hotel Tonnelle stands as a testament to the seamless fusion of contemporary comfort and the timeless charm of the Garden District. 

SEATTLE: Kimpton Palladian Hotel Seattle recently appointed Dale Johnson as its new general manager to lead the property’s hotel and F&B operations. Johnson brings decades of hospitality operations experience, including several years of general manager experience at another Kimpton property in the Pacific Northwest. 

WAIKĪKĪ, HAWAII: Hilton announced the opening of Ka Laʻi Waikīkī Beach, LXR Hotels & Resorts. Nestled in the center of Waikīkī, Honolulu, the 462-room hotel spans 38 stories and features residential-style guest rooms and suites, a state-of-the-art wellness facility, a 24-hour fitness center, an infinity pool with an expansive sun deck, five indoor and outdoor venues and event spaces, and two signature restaurants.

