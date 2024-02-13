GLOBAL: Atlantis Paradise Island announced new culinary talent and events for the Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival, taking place March 13-17. José Andrés and Alex Guarnaschelli join the 2024 festival alongside beloved celebrity chefs and culinary personalities, including Martha Stewart. Expect walk-around tasting events; culinary demonstrations and classes; and chef-led happy hours, lunches, and dinners.

EDMONTON: Métis Crossing will host a Valentine's Day dinner on Feb. 14 with a four-course meal, including a welcome drink and dessert. Mary Stinchcombe will provide live music. Guests can elevate the experience by adding optional treats like chocolate-dipped strawberries and fresh flowers to their room or table.

OTTAWA: On Feb. 13, catch a music show from the Chamberfest Concert Series, featuring Canadian and international artists and taking place at the Carleton Dominion-Chalmers Centre.

VANCOUVER: The Vancouver Aquarium has opened Monsters of the Abyss, an all-new interactive exhibit that highlights aquatic animals past and present through interactive displays, live exhibits, and supersize skeletons such as megalodon and Spinosaurus. Visitors and groups can learn about extinction-level events and discover why these creatures were so universally feared.

WHISTLER, B.C.: Whistler’s newest cafe is now open in the heart of Whistler Village, tucked between fellow Toptable Group restaurants Araxi and Bar Oso. Provisions is an all-day neighborhood cafe that offers a variety of takeaway items and dine-in service, featuring a full espresso bar, freshly baked goods, breakfast sandwiches, made-to-order sandwiches and salads, slow-roasted rotisserie chicken, and a selection of seasonal sides.

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com.

Feed the Sheet: [email protected]

Subscribe: bizbash.com/bizbashbuzz

Advertise with BizBash: [email protected]