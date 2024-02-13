CANADA: Valentine's Day at Métis Crossing, Vancouver Aquarium's New Exhibit, Whistler Village's New Restaurant, and More

February 13, 2024

GLOBAL: Atlantis Paradise Island announced new culinary talent and events for the Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival, taking place March 13-17. José Andrés and Alex Guarnaschelli join the 2024 festival alongside beloved celebrity chefs and culinary personalities, including Martha Stewart. Expect walk-around tasting events; culinary demonstrations and classes; and chef-led happy hours, lunches, and dinners. 

EDMONTON: Métis Crossing will host a Valentine's Day dinner on Feb. 14 with a four-course meal, including a welcome drink and dessert. Mary Stinchcombe will provide live music. Guests can elevate the experience by adding optional treats like chocolate-dipped strawberries and fresh flowers to their room or table. 

OTTAWA: On Feb. 13, catch a music show from the Chamberfest Concert Series, featuring Canadian and international artists and taking place at the Carleton Dominion-Chalmers Centre.

VANCOUVER: The Vancouver Aquarium has opened Monsters of the Abyss, an all-new interactive exhibit that highlights aquatic animals past and present through interactive displays, live exhibits, and supersize skeletons such as megalodon and Spinosaurus. Visitors and groups can learn about extinction-level events and discover why these creatures were so universally feared. 

WHISTLER, B.C.: Whistler’s newest cafe is now open in the heart of Whistler Village, tucked between fellow Toptable Group restaurants Araxi and Bar Oso. Provisions is an all-day neighborhood cafe that offers a variety of takeaway items and dine-in service, featuring a full espresso bar, freshly baked goods, breakfast sandwiches, made-to-order sandwiches and salads, slow-roasted rotisserie chicken, and a selection of seasonal sides.

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com. 

Feed the Sheet: [email protected] 

Subscribe: bizbash.com/bizbashbuzz

Advertise with BizBash: [email protected]

Latest in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
US: Miami Swim Week 2024 Dates, Hotel Tonnelle's Renovation, New Hotel on Waikīkī Beach, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Bruno Mars to Open Las Vegas Cocktail Lounge, Convene's New NYC Location, Hotel del Coronado to Open a Nobu, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Red Bull Soapbox Race Returns to Canada, LunarFest, Just For Laughs Vancouver, and More
Industry Buzz
US: The Dufour Collaborative's New Partner, The Urban Oyster in Baltimore, The Logan's New GM, and More
Related Stories
Biz Bash X Envent U 2020 Website
Industry Buzz
BizBash Enhances Partnership with EnventU
More in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
US: Miami Swim Week 2024 Dates, Hotel Tonnelle's Renovation, New Hotel on Waikīkī Beach, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Bruno Mars to Open Las Vegas Cocktail Lounge, Convene's New NYC Location, Hotel del Coronado to Open a Nobu, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Red Bull Soapbox Race Returns to Canada, LunarFest, Just For Laughs Vancouver, and More
Industry Buzz
US: The Dufour Collaborative's New Partner, The Urban Oyster in Baltimore, The Logan's New GM, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Expedia's Northern Lights Survey, Chinook Blast in Calgary, Celebrate the Eclipse in Montreal, and More
Industry Buzz
US: New Las Vegas Event Venue, TED's Promotion, Raleigh Convention Center's Expansion, and More
Most Popular
Event Production & Fabrication
Grammys 2024: 40+ Trend-Setting Event Ideas From the Week's Star-Packed Parties
BizBash Sports
Super Bowl LVIII: Event Producers Give Usher's Halftime Show a B+
BizBash Sports
2024 NHL All-Star Weekend: Where Brands Engaged Hockey Fans of All Ages
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
See Inside Poppi’s Futuristic Pop-Up Experience
Event Tech & Tools
Event Tech Check: Cool New Tools for Attendee Insights, Digital Floor Plans, and More
Event Design & Decor
How Office Supplies Became Chic Party Decor at This Anniversary Bash
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Dine Around Halifax, Québec Winter Carnival, Four Seasons Toronto's Super Bowl Celebration, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Marriott Bonvoy's U.S. Soccer Partnership, Black History Month at Memphis Hotels, Myrtle Beach CVB's New Hire, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Montreal Seedy Weekend, Dine Around and Stay in Town in Victoria, Whistler's New Lodge, and More
Industry Buzz
US: The Sphere's New President, a Historic Hotel Rebrand, the Inaugural Venture Summit, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: The Junior Football Championship’s Return, a Summit for Cannabis Executives, Vancouver’s New Hotel, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Conrad Orlando's Debut, an Association Veteran's Next Move, and More
Page 1 of 125
Next Page