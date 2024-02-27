HOUSTON: Southern Smoke Foundation, a Houston-based nonprofit that provides crisis relief funds and mental health services to food and beverage workers nationwide, announced its inaugural wine-focused event, Southern Smoke Decanted. The fundraiser will be held at The Eldorado Ballroom on April 20 from 1-5 p.m., featuring a grand tasting and live auction with more than 50 wineries, seven local Houston chefs, Lexus Master Sommelier Carlton McCoy, and renowned vintners.

NASHVILLE, TENN.: Critically acclaimed Nashville chef Sean Brock—behind restaurants Audrey, June, Bar Continental, and Joyland—announced that Events By Sean Brock—a bespoke private dining, catering, and events service—officially launched this month. Along with full buyouts and off-site catering, planners can book events in the distinct private and semiprivate spaces at his restaurants. Catering menus vary in price and cuisine and can be customized as a la carte or prix fixe, depending on the concept.

ORLANDO, FLA.: Visit Orlando announced the appointment of Tammy McCormick as director of destination experience. In this role, McCormick will provide leadership to Visit Orlando's destination experience team to elevate engagement with clients to further enhance their customer experience while they plan and conduct meetings and conferences in Orlando. She most recently served as the national director of creative for ACCESS Destination Services.

Wyndham Grand Orlando Resort Bonnet Creek announced the appointment of Clyde “Chip” Minick as associate director of sales for the 62-acre resort, which sits just five miles from Walt Disney World Resort and offers more than 50,000 square feet of meeting and event space. Minick was promoted from his previous position as senior sales manager at the resort.

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Melva LaJoy Legrand of LaJoy Plans announced the first Head Table Talks Luncheon of 2024 with co-host and industry peer Margo Fischer of Bright Occasions, taking place March 20 at noon at women-owned restaurant Beau Thai. Legrand and Fischer will look to celebrate Women’s History Month by not only promoting networking and creating community within the event industry, but also by continuing to highlight minority-owned businesses in the DMV area.

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com.

Feed the Sheet: [email protected]

Subscribe: bizbash.com/bizbashbuzz

Advertise with BizBash: [email protected]