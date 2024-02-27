FREE Webinar: 'Build Your 2024 Engagement Toolbox'
CANADA: Air Canada's Motor Coach Partnership, Rapid Passenger Rail Project, Montréal Airport's New Garage, and More

February 27, 2024

NATIONAL: Air Canada announced that it has partnered with The Landline Company to connect airports in Hamilton and the Waterloo region with the airline's Toronto Pearson global hub. Customers will be able to book a single itinerary combining a luxury motor coach service with Air Canada flights for a convenient and more sustainable journey. Now available for booking, the service will begin operating as a pilot project from John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport and the Region of Waterloo International Airport in May, with the potential to make it available elsewhere in Canada in the future.

CHARLOTTETOWN, PEI: Tim Hortons restaurants across Prince Edward Island will begin a 12-week test of plastic-free, fiber hot beverage lids as part of its efforts to reduce the use of single-use plastics. The goal of the trial is to work toward developing a guest-friendly alternative to plastic lids that are easier to compost or recycle. This test in PEI is using an improved version of a similar fiber lid that was trialed in select Tim Hortons restaurants across Vancouver in early 2023 and helped reduce the use of more than 3.3 million plastic lids.

EDMONTON: Edmonton Symphony Orchestra will perform George Gershwin’s biggest hit, "Rhapsody in Blue," to celebrate its landmark 100th birthday. Conductor William Eddins will tickle the ivories for this iconic piece and guide visitors on a musical journey through Gershwin’s biggest contributions to popular culture. The performances take place March 1-2 at Winspear Centre.

MONTREAL: Last week, during an address to the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal, Martin Imbleau, CEO of VIA HFR, presented a rapid passenger rail project between Quebec City and Toronto that has evolved considerably with the recent creation of a new federal Crown corporation entirely dedicated to its development. This is Canada's largest transportation infrastructure project since the St. Lawrence Seaway was constructed over 60 years ago. The proposed network will extend over nearly 1,000 kilometers of dedicated and electrified tracks, with stops in Quebec City, Trois-Rivières, Laval, Montréal, Ottawa, Peterborough, and Toronto. 

ADM Aéroports de Montréal announced the official opening of its new P4 multilevel parking facility. It will eventually offer more than 2,800 parking spaces on four levels, a guidance system to find available spaces, and a shuttle service with a heated waiting area. This state-of-the-art infrastructure aims to provide thousands of travelers with a new parking option to add to the many services already available at Montréal-Trudeau International Airport.

