GLOBAL: Four Seasons Resort and Residences Cabo San Lucas at Cabo Del Sol is open for reservations and will begin welcoming guests May 1. Located on the southern coast of the Baja California peninsula in the heart of the Los Cabos Golden Corridor, the luxury resort community of Cabo Del Sol is home to a vibrant, Riviera-style village that includes the new Four Seasons Resort and Residences.

JASPER, ALB.: Discover a love for food and film (and wine) this winter in Jasper National Park for Devour! The Canadian Rockies Food Film Festival, taking place April 5-7. Visitors can enjoy talented filmmakers and high-profile chefs from all around the globe. Cozy up in the Rockies while you celebrate cinema, indulge in exquisite food and wine, and experience all Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge has to offer.

OTTAWA: The Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) launched an easy-to-use guide to help air travelers navigate the rules when they run into some of the most common problems, such as flight delays, cancellations, lost bags, and getting bumped from a flight. CAA's plain-language Air Passenger Help Guide answers questions about the most common flight disruptions.

TORONTO: The Alpine Club of Canada Toronto Section will host the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour. The festival, with four unique screenings this year, brings the spirit of outdoor adventure to Toronto at the Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema March 8-10. With stops planned in over 600 communities and more than 40 countries around the world, the Banff World Tour celebrates amazing achievements in outdoor storytelling and filmmaking worldwide.

Great Canadian Entertainment announced that World Series of Poker (WSOP), the longest-running poker series, will head to Toronto for the first WSOP Circuit hosted at Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto. The WSOP Circuit, in cooperation with GGPoker, will take place March 22 to April 1.

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com.

Feed the Sheet: [email protected]

Subscribe: bizbash.com/bizbashbuzz

Advertise with BizBash: [email protected]







