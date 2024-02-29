FREE Webinar: 'Build Your 2024 Engagement Toolbox'
Join us for a FREE webinar, "Build Your 2024 Engagement Toolbox," on March 7!
Register now!

CANADA: Jasper's Devour! Festival, Mountain Film Festival Heads to Toronto, World Series of Poker at Great Canadian Casino, and More

February 29, 2024

GLOBAL: Four Seasons Resort and Residences Cabo San Lucas at Cabo Del Sol is open for reservations and will begin welcoming guests May 1. Located on the southern coast of the Baja California peninsula in the heart of the Los Cabos Golden Corridor, the luxury resort community of Cabo Del Sol is home to a vibrant, Riviera-style village that includes the new Four Seasons Resort and Residences.

JASPER, ALB.: Discover a love for food and film (and wine) this winter in Jasper National Park for Devour! The Canadian Rockies Food Film Festival, taking place April 5-7. Visitors can enjoy talented filmmakers and high-profile chefs from all around the globe. Cozy up in the Rockies while you celebrate cinema, indulge in exquisite food and wine, and experience all Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge has to offer.

OTTAWA: The Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) launched an easy-to-use guide to help air travelers navigate the rules when they run into some of the most common problems, such as flight delays, cancellations, lost bags, and getting bumped from a flight. CAA's plain-language Air Passenger Help Guide answers questions about the most common flight disruptions. 

TORONTO: The Alpine Club of Canada Toronto Section will host the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour. The festival, with four unique screenings this year, brings the spirit of outdoor adventure to Toronto at the Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema March 8-10. With stops planned in over 600 communities and more than 40 countries around the world, the Banff World Tour celebrates amazing achievements in outdoor storytelling and filmmaking worldwide.

Great Canadian Entertainment announced that World Series of Poker (WSOP), the longest-running poker series, will head to Toronto for the first WSOP Circuit hosted at Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto. The WSOP Circuit, in cooperation with GGPoker, will take place March 22 to April 1.

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com. 

Feed the Sheet: [email protected] 

Subscribe: bizbash.com/bizbashbuzz

Advertise with BizBash: [email protected]



Latest in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
US: Hilton Anatole's Renovation, Durango Casino & Resort's AAA Four Diamond, DI Heads to Spokane, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Southern Smoke Decanted Fundraiser, Events By Sean Brock Launches, Visit Orlando's New Hire, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Air Canada's Motor Coach Partnership, Rapid Passenger Rail Project, Montréal Airport's New Garage, and More
Industry Buzz
US: The Broadmoor's New Hire, Los Angeles Wine & Food Festival, INVNT's Expansion, and More
Related Stories
Biz Bash X Envent U 2020 Website
Industry Buzz
BizBash Enhances Partnership with EnventU
More in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
US: Hilton Anatole's Renovation, Durango Casino & Resort's AAA Four Diamond, DI Heads to Spokane, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Southern Smoke Decanted Fundraiser, Events By Sean Brock Launches, Visit Orlando's New Hire, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Air Canada's Motor Coach Partnership, Rapid Passenger Rail Project, Montréal Airport's New Garage, and More
Industry Buzz
US: The Broadmoor's New Hire, Los Angeles Wine & Food Festival, INVNT's Expansion, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Special Olympics Canada Winter Games, CF Montréal's Airline Partner, Royal Ontario Museum's Renovation, and More
Industry Buzz
US: YouTube Returns as VidCon Title Sponsor, Thompson Houston Opens, Productionglue's New Hires, and More
Most Popular
BizBash Sports
NBA All-Star Weekend 2024: See How Brands Leveled Up Their Activation Game
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
35 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From Slack, Nat Geo, AT&T, and More
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
New York Fashion Week 2024: See How Brands Strutted Their Experiential Style
BizBash Sports
Super Bowl LVIII: How Brands, Athletes, and Other A-Listers Celebrated in Vegas
Event Production & Fabrication
This Gala Offered a Surrealist Take on a Classic Event Theme
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
A Walk on the Wild Side: See Nat Geo’s New York Fashion Week Debut
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Winefest in Calgary, Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport's Anniversary, CelticFest Vancouver, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Proof of the Pudding's New Venue, Convene's New Partnership, New York International Antiquarian Book Fair, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Canada's Best Bus Operators, VMF Winter Arts Festival, Hot Chocolate Festival in Victoria, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Miami Swim Week 2024 Dates, Hotel Tonnelle's Renovation, New Hotel on Waikīkī Beach, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Valentine's Day at Métis Crossing, Vancouver Aquarium's New Exhibit, Whistler Village's New Restaurant, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Bruno Mars to Open Las Vegas Cocktail Lounge, Convene's New NYC Location, Hotel del Coronado to Open a Nobu, and More
Page 1 of 126
Next Page