CANADA: Funding for Indigenous Tourism Alberta, Quebec Autochtone, New Event Venue in Toronto, and More

March 19, 2024

CALGARY: The Government of Canada recently announced $4 million in federal funding for Indigenous Tourism Alberta to strengthen the ability of small- and medium-sized Indigenous tourism businesses to develop and market their products and offerings to a global audience. The investment will enable the organization to carry out several key activities.

MONTREAL: The Palais des congrès de Montréal and Indigenous Tourism Québec unveiled QUÉBEC AUTOCHTONE (Indigenous Québec), a new networking space for business travelers to learn more about Québec's 11 Indigenous nations. The two organizations will roll out other initiatives in the coming weeks, including a thematic menu inspired by Indigenous culinary traditions.

Porter Airlines is adding seasonal round-trip flights on two new nonstop routes between Montréal-Trudeau International Airport (YUL) and Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and San Francisco International Airport (SFO).The new YUL-LAX route begins June 27, with four-times-weekly service. YUL-SFO begins June 28, with three-times-weekly service. The program ends Oct. 26. 

TORONTO: From the award-winning team behind Civil Liberties, Third Place is a versatile 3,000-square-foot private event venue located at 875 Bloor St. West in Toronto. Designed for pop-ups, launch events, weddings, engagement parties, film and photo shoots, art exhibits, and celebrations, Third Place provides an open-concept licensed event venue for occasions big and small.

VICTORIA, B.C.: Starting this month, The Parkside Hotel & Spa and Huntingdon Manor are directing a portion of their Climate Contribution Fee—aimed at supporting sustainable initiatives—to the Indigenous Tourism Association of Canada (ITAC). ITAC helps to promote and develop authentic Indigenous tourism experiences across Canada.

