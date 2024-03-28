Win big by sharing your event sourcing insights.
US: IAEE and EIC Team Up for New Study, Fogo de Chão Opens Outside Sacramento, Hyatt Regency San Francisco's Wellness Programming, and More

March 28, 2024

GLOBAL: The International Association of Exhibitions and Events (IAEE) announced today it will lend its expertise and perspective on the B2B and B2C exhibition industry to the Events Industry Council (EIC) for an upcoming yearlong study that will examine emerging issues and trends most likely to shape the exhibition and event industry in the years to come. 

MOBILE, ALA.: The City of Mobile has approved a long-term agreement with Oak View Group (OVG) to operate and manage the Arthur R. Outlaw Mobile Convention Center and the historic Saenger Theatre. Earlier this month, the city also announced plans to demolish the aging Mobile Civic Center and partner with OVG and Live Nation to build a new, state-of-the-art civic arena. 

NAPA, CALIF.: SAVOR, the culinary division of ASM Global, has once again joined with World Young Chef Young Waiter Young Mixologist (WorldYY) to bring the renowned service competition to the U.S. for the second consecutive year Aug. 4 and 5. The first live round takes place at The Culinary Institute of America at Copia in Napa, Calif. The winners of the American round of the competition, as well as the winners from the 14 other international competitions taking place around the world, will have the opportunity to compete in the WorldYY finals at Swissôtel The Stamford in Singapore in November.

SACRAMENTO, CALIF.: Fogo de Chão announced the signing of a lease agreement for its fourth Northern California location at Ridge at Creekside. The new 7,727-square-foot restaurant is scheduled to open in late 2024 at 1104 Galleria Blvd. and joins existing Northern California locations in Emeryville, San Francisco, and San Jose. In total, Fogo de Chão is slated to have 15 California locations open by the end of 2024.

SAN FRANCISCO: Now through Sept. 7, Hyatt Regency San Francisco is teaming up with digital training program Future to provide guests with complimentary access to custom workouts specifically designed for the hotel’s gym, so attendees can experience a curated workout anytime throughout the day. Guests will also receive a free one-month membership to Future’s app. For those looking to bring mindfulness to their meetings, Hyatt Regency San Francisco also offers a wide variety of video content with guided meditations, sound baths, and more that can help attendees focus, relax, and feel more energized. 

