GLOBAL: Soundings, a talent platform for connecting organizations with relevant freelance and full-time talent in the business event industry, announced the launch of Soundings Elevate, offering career coaching services designed to elevate the careers of business event professionals. The career coaching products are designed to accelerate career advancement and progression into leadership roles by providing a safe space for individuals to overcome personal barriers such as limiting beliefs and lack of confidence, while also addressing organizational and social challenges like inadequate mentorship and limited networking opportunities.

NATIONAL: One of the many ways in which the Canadian government invests in Indigenous tourism is through the Indigenous Tourism Fund (ITF), a $20 million investment in both large and small Indigenous projects. Last week, the government announced the launch of the ITF's Signature Indigenous Tourism Experiences Stream (SITES). With $10 million in federal funding, SITES will support major Indigenous tourism projects, awarding contributions of $500,000 to $1.25 million. The funded projects will build on existing tourism destinations, many of which are located around significant cultural and natural sites in Indigenous communities.

HALIFAX: Choice Hotels Canada announced that Halifax Tower Hotel & Conference Centre, Ascend Hotel Collection®, has received three prestigious awards. The property won a 2024 Platinum Guest Satisfaction Award, alongside the esteemed honors of both the 2024 Canadian Hotel of the Year and the 2024 International Best of Choice Award for the Ascend Hotel Collection brand by Choice Hotels International. The Best of Choice Awards are among Choice Hotels International's most coveted accolades, with recipients selected for their demonstrated commitment to superior guest service and operational excellence. One hotel winner was selected from each Choice brand segment in the company's domestic and international portfolio.

MONTREAL: ComediHa! salue Montréal will celebrate its 25th anniversary this year. The comedy festival will take place July 18-28 in the Quartier des spectacles. To mark the milestone, ComediHa! will offer high-profile events at the Place des Festivals and other venues, confirming Montréal's vital role in showcasing comedy on a national and international scale.

PETERBOROUGH, ONT.: The Canadian Canoe Museum hosted an official celebration last week, where it unveiled its new purpose-built, world-class, two-story, 65,000-square-foot museum on its 5-acre lakefront campus. The ceremony was broadcast simultaneously on the museum's website. Situated on the Traditional Territory of the Williams Treaties First Nations, the site of the new museum provides prime west-facing views of Little Lake, connects to the Trans Canada Trail, and is surrounded by public parks.

