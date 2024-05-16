Take our latest survey for the chance to win a $250 gift card!
Are you tracking the right metrics for event marketing success? Share your thoughts and enter to win $250 Amazon gift card.

CANADA: Corona Canada's Accessing Paradise Pledge, Toronto’s Version: Taylgate ’24, Victoria Airport's New Control Tower, and More

May 16, 2024

GLOBAL: At IMEX Frankfurt, PCMA’s Sherrif Karamat and SANCBE co-chair Matthias Schultze announced Convene 4 Climate, the global business events industry’s inaugural sustainability conference, will be open to curated participation in a workshop-based environment. This exclusive gathering, taking place Oct. 2-3 in Barcelona, Spain, aims to drive responsibility, harness the power of technology, and deliver transformative solutions to address the persistent challenges of climate change. Interested participants are encouraged to submit an expression of interest as the event is targeting a diverse and influential community of sustainability leaders.

NATIONAL: In advance of the first summer long weekend and National AccessAbility Week (May 26 to June 1), Corona Canada announced its Accessing Paradise Pledge. In an effort to make beach sunsets more accessible for those with mobility challenges, Corona's Accessing Paradise Pledge is a commitment to improve access to six beaches across the country. The first two beaches to get transformations and the dates they'll be ready for the public are Wellington Beach in Prince Edward County on May 10 and Saint-Zotique in Vaudreuil-Soulanges on May 23.

Room Women's Network—a Canadian-headquartered global network for women leaders of today and tomorrow—announced the appointment of Kerry Connelly as vice president of business development, effective immediately. In her new role, Connelly will map out a strategy to secure corporate partnerships that will move Room's mission forward within the Canadian corporate marketplace and beyond. 

TORONTO: This November, get ready for Toronto’s Version, a "Taylgate" event to celebrate Taylor Swift. Just steps from the Rogers Centre, Toronto’s Version: Taylgate ’24 will take over the Metro Toronto Convention Centre’s North Building from 1-11 p.m. on all six Eras Tour sold-out show dates Nov. 14-16 and Nov. 21-23. Toronto’s Version: Taylgate ‘24 will feature a massive friendship bracelet-building and exchange area, glam refresh stations, live DJ sets, interactive dances, and sing-along spaces.

VICTORIA, B.C.: NAV CANADA and the Victoria Airport Authority held a groundbreaking event this week for the construction of the new Victoria Airport Control Tower. Designed in collaboration with the Victoria Airport Authority, NAV CANADA's first LEED-certified Tower will be powered by green power from BC Hydro to operate with zero GHG emissions, aside from its emergency power generator. The construction of the new Victoria Tower begins in spring 2024 and is expected to be completed by 2027. 

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com. 

Feed the Sheet: [email protected] 

Subscribe: bizbash.com/bizbashbuzz

Advertise with BizBash: [email protected]

Latest in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
US: Convene 4 Climate, The NAMA Show 2024, Fontainebleau Miami Beach's New Convention Center, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Omni Atlanta's Renovation and Rebrand, a New Rooftop Venue in Denver, TrivWorks Emcee Bureau, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Indigenous Tourism Fund, ComediHa! in Montreal, Canadian Canoe Museum's New Facility, and More
Industry Buzz
US: BCD Meetings & Events' New AI Tool, Fanatics Fest NYC, El Dorado Hotel & Kitchen's Renovation, and More
Related Stories
Biz Bash X Envent U 2020 Website
Industry Buzz
BizBash Enhances Partnership with EnventU
More in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
US: Convene 4 Climate, The NAMA Show 2024, Fontainebleau Miami Beach's New Convention Center, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Omni Atlanta's Renovation and Rebrand, a New Rooftop Venue in Denver, TrivWorks Emcee Bureau, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Indigenous Tourism Fund, ComediHa! in Montreal, Canadian Canoe Museum's New Facility, and More
Industry Buzz
US: BCD Meetings & Events' New AI Tool, Fanatics Fest NYC, El Dorado Hotel & Kitchen's Renovation, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Wine Country Ontario Travel Guide, Québec Event Prof Receives Hilton Award, Formula 1 Exhibition Toronto Opens, and More
Industry Buzz
US: VidCon's Speaker Lineup, Cooking Live in Boston, The Venetian's Renovations, and More
Most Popular
Sports
Behind the Build of the Record-Breaking 2024 Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix
Event Design & Decor
8 Wow-Worthy Event Ideas BizBash Spotted on Instagram
Strategy
Checking In: How Are You Using AI in Your Day-to-Day Job?
Event Design & Decor
How Dozens of Competitive Vendors Worked Together for This Over-the-Top Gala
Sports
2024 Kentucky Derby: How the 150-Year-Old Event Stays Fresh with New Experiences and Partnerships
Strategy
Tips for Hosting an Event Inside an Airplane Hangar—Where Not Even the Sky Is the Limit
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Montreal's Cruise Season, Toronto Public Library Foundation Fundraiser, Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto's Grand Opening Celebration, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Thompson Houston Opens Spa, Lake Tahoe Resort's New Restaurant, Around the World Embassy Tour, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Trans Canada Trail's New CEO, C2 Montreal, Vancouver Airport's Neurodiverse Initiatives, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Hotel Nickel Plate Opens, 2020 Stadium Swim Grad Splash, Orlando's Sports District Named, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Destination Toronto's New CEO, Your Yard Series at Exhibition Place, Destination Greater Victoria Awards, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Estancia La Jolla's Renovation, CityPickle Returns to NYC, Pennsylvania Convention Center's Sustainability Report, and More
Page 1 of 130
Next Page