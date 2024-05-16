GLOBAL: At IMEX Frankfurt, PCMA’s Sherrif Karamat and SANCBE co-chair Matthias Schultze announced Convene 4 Climate, the global business events industry’s inaugural sustainability conference, will be open to curated participation in a workshop-based environment. This exclusive gathering, taking place Oct. 2-3 in Barcelona, Spain, aims to drive responsibility, harness the power of technology, and deliver transformative solutions to address the persistent challenges of climate change. Interested participants are encouraged to submit an expression of interest as the event is targeting a diverse and influential community of sustainability leaders.

NATIONAL: In advance of the first summer long weekend and National AccessAbility Week (May 26 to June 1), Corona Canada announced its Accessing Paradise Pledge. In an effort to make beach sunsets more accessible for those with mobility challenges, Corona's Accessing Paradise Pledge is a commitment to improve access to six beaches across the country. The first two beaches to get transformations and the dates they'll be ready for the public are Wellington Beach in Prince Edward County on May 10 and Saint-Zotique in Vaudreuil-Soulanges on May 23.

Room Women's Network—a Canadian-headquartered global network for women leaders of today and tomorrow—announced the appointment of Kerry Connelly as vice president of business development, effective immediately. In her new role, Connelly will map out a strategy to secure corporate partnerships that will move Room's mission forward within the Canadian corporate marketplace and beyond.

TORONTO: This November, get ready for Toronto’s Version, a "Taylgate" event to celebrate Taylor Swift. Just steps from the Rogers Centre, Toronto’s Version: Taylgate ’24 will take over the Metro Toronto Convention Centre’s North Building from 1-11 p.m. on all six Eras Tour sold-out show dates Nov. 14-16 and Nov. 21-23. Toronto’s Version: Taylgate ‘24 will feature a massive friendship bracelet-building and exchange area, glam refresh stations, live DJ sets, interactive dances, and sing-along spaces.

VICTORIA, B.C.: NAV CANADA and the Victoria Airport Authority held a groundbreaking event this week for the construction of the new Victoria Airport Control Tower. Designed in collaboration with the Victoria Airport Authority, NAV CANADA's first LEED-certified Tower will be powered by green power from BC Hydro to operate with zero GHG emissions, aside from its emergency power generator. The construction of the new Victoria Tower begins in spring 2024 and is expected to be completed by 2027.

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com.

Feed the Sheet: [email protected]

Subscribe: bizbash.com/bizbashbuzz

Advertise with BizBash: [email protected]