Memorial Weekend special—double your chances to win $250! Take the survey.
Memorial Weekend special—now through Monday, every survey response counts as TWO entries to win $250! Take the survey.

CANADA: Airdrie Children's Festival, Montreal's Port in the City Event, Doors Open Toronto, and More

May 23, 2024

GLOBAL: TAFER Hotels & Resorts—a leisure and hospitality company with hotels, luxury resorts, and boutique villas throughout Mexico—announced the launch of TAFER Live!, a new music vacation series featuring a variety of notable artists across top genres. It will launch with a concert by Grammy-nominated artist Robin Thicke, as a part of a six-night experiential vacation in Cancun Aug. 18-24, followed by Elle King in September, and a to-be-confirmed artist in October.

CALGARY: Airdrie Children's Festival takes place May 25-26 at Nose Creek Regional Park. Visitors can immerse themselves in creativity and hands-on learning at the Inspiration Stations and engaging City-Wide Workshops, or enjoy carnival games and activities, plus music from Bobs & LoLo and Ginalina. The event is free.

MONTREAL: The Port of Montreal is opening up to the community this summer with its annual Port in the City event. The program includes a traveling information container, free bus tours of the Port of Montreal, and a contest to win a cruise. This annual event aims to raise public awareness of Port activities and offer the general public a chance to see the facilities. The season kicks off Friday, May 24, at Eurêka! Festival at the foot of the Biosphère in Parc Jean-Drapeau and runs until Sept. 14.

Leyad announced the acquisition of Hotel & Spa Lac Brome, a lakeside destination nestled along the picturesque Lac Brome. This marks Leyad's inaugural foray into the hospitality sector. The real estate development and investment company plans to enhance the guest experience at the hotel through a renovation that will encompass various aesthetic improvements to the premises.

TORONTO: On May 25, Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport will once again open its doors as part of Doors Open Toronto. Throughout the day, thousands of people are expected to visit Billy Bishop Airport as part of the annual citywide event. This year's theme, "Hidden Histories," is about telling the story of Toronto through its many pasts and voices. As part of Doors Open 2024, visitors will have a unique opportunity to explore the airport's buildings and facilities, go behind the scenes of airport operations, and learn more about its long and storied history operating on Toronto's waterfront.

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com. 

Feed the Sheet: [email protected] 

Subscribe: bizbash.com/bizbashbuzz

Advertise with BizBash: [email protected]

Latest in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
US: Ritz-Carlton Naples' New Tennis Center, ArtsConnection's 2024 Benefit, Expo! Expo! Looking for Presenters, and More
Industry Buzz
US: City Cruises Chicago, W San Francisco's What She Said Speaker Series, Surprisingly Savannah Mobile Tour, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Destination Canada's New Tourism Strategy, Warwick Le Crystal – Montreal Sponsors Art Exhibit, Four Seasons Hotel Toronto's New Spa Offerings
Industry Buzz
US: Convene 4 Climate, The NAMA Show 2024, Fontainebleau Miami Beach's New Convention Center, and More
Related Stories
Biz Bash X Envent U 2020 Website
Industry Buzz
BizBash Enhances Partnership with EnventU
More in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
US: Ritz-Carlton Naples' New Tennis Center, ArtsConnection's 2024 Benefit, Expo! Expo! Looking for Presenters, and More
Industry Buzz
US: City Cruises Chicago, W San Francisco's What She Said Speaker Series, Surprisingly Savannah Mobile Tour, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Destination Canada's New Tourism Strategy, Warwick Le Crystal – Montreal Sponsors Art Exhibit, Four Seasons Hotel Toronto's New Spa Offerings
Industry Buzz
US: Convene 4 Climate, The NAMA Show 2024, Fontainebleau Miami Beach's New Convention Center, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Corona Canada's Accessing Paradise Pledge, Toronto’s Version: Taylgate ’24, Victoria Airport's New Control Tower, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Omni Atlanta's Renovation and Rebrand, a New Rooftop Venue in Denver, TrivWorks Emcee Bureau, and More
Most Popular
Programming & Entertainment
Smooth Moves: How to Create Engaging Transition Moments at Events
Event Production & Fabrication
Robin Hood's 2024 Benefit Gala Enters 'The Matrix'—with No Glitches but Plenty of Glamour
North America
6 Emerging Hotel Trends for 2024
Event Design & Decor
The Unexpected Places Top Designers Have Found Event Inspiration
Event Design & Decor
See the Fun, Playful Elements From Public Art Fund’s 2024 Party
Sports
Behind the Build of the Record-Breaking 2024 Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Indigenous Tourism Fund, ComediHa! in Montreal, Canadian Canoe Museum's New Facility, and More
Industry Buzz
US: BCD Meetings & Events' New AI Tool, Fanatics Fest NYC, El Dorado Hotel & Kitchen's Renovation, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Wine Country Ontario Travel Guide, Québec Event Prof Receives Hilton Award, Formula 1 Exhibition Toronto Opens, and More
Industry Buzz
US: VidCon's Speaker Lineup, Cooking Live in Boston, The Venetian's Renovations, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Montreal's Cruise Season, Toronto Public Library Foundation Fundraiser, Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto's Grand Opening Celebration, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Thompson Houston Opens Spa, Lake Tahoe Resort's New Restaurant, Around the World Embassy Tour, and More
Page 1 of 130
Next Page