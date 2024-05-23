GLOBAL: TAFER Hotels & Resorts—a leisure and hospitality company with hotels, luxury resorts, and boutique villas throughout Mexico—announced the launch of TAFER Live!, a new music vacation series featuring a variety of notable artists across top genres. It will launch with a concert by Grammy-nominated artist Robin Thicke, as a part of a six-night experiential vacation in Cancun Aug. 18-24, followed by Elle King in September, and a to-be-confirmed artist in October.

CALGARY: Airdrie Children's Festival takes place May 25-26 at Nose Creek Regional Park. Visitors can immerse themselves in creativity and hands-on learning at the Inspiration Stations and engaging City-Wide Workshops, or enjoy carnival games and activities, plus music from Bobs & LoLo and Ginalina. The event is free.

MONTREAL: The Port of Montreal is opening up to the community this summer with its annual Port in the City event. The program includes a traveling information container, free bus tours of the Port of Montreal, and a contest to win a cruise. This annual event aims to raise public awareness of Port activities and offer the general public a chance to see the facilities. The season kicks off Friday, May 24, at Eurêka! Festival at the foot of the Biosphère in Parc Jean-Drapeau and runs until Sept. 14.

Leyad announced the acquisition of Hotel & Spa Lac Brome, a lakeside destination nestled along the picturesque Lac Brome. This marks Leyad's inaugural foray into the hospitality sector. The real estate development and investment company plans to enhance the guest experience at the hotel through a renovation that will encompass various aesthetic improvements to the premises.

TORONTO: On May 25, Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport will once again open its doors as part of Doors Open Toronto. Throughout the day, thousands of people are expected to visit Billy Bishop Airport as part of the annual citywide event. This year's theme, "Hidden Histories," is about telling the story of Toronto through its many pasts and voices. As part of Doors Open 2024, visitors will have a unique opportunity to explore the airport's buildings and facilities, go behind the scenes of airport operations, and learn more about its long and storied history operating on Toronto's waterfront.

