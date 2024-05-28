CANADA: Canadian Tourism Data Collective, Doors Open Ottawa, New Cocktail Bar in Québec City, and More

May 28, 2024

GLOBAL: Global experience agency MAS (part of The Opus Group) announced the promotions of Melissa Mahon and Aaron Levinthal to chief operating officer and chief experiential officer, respectively. Mahon most recently served as executive vice president of business and operations, while Levinthal most recently served as executive vice president of production.

NATIONAL: Destination Canada launched a data and analytics platform that aims to revolutionize the Canadian tourism industry and boost economic growth. The Canadian Tourism Data Collective is a secure, centralized platform designed to harness the power of data to increase Canada's competitiveness. Officially launched at the Hotel Association of Canada's annual conference in Montreal, the platform is a partnership between Destination Canada, Statistics Canada, and the Department of Innovation, Science and Economic Development. The platform aims to offer timely, relevant, and actionable insights to a wide range of stakeholders, including communities, tourism operators, government, small businesses, and large investors, allowing them to make critical decisions.

OTTAWA: Ingenium, a museum of science and innovation, is preparing to open its doors to the public for the very first time and grant never-before-seen access to its national collection on June 1 as part of Doors Open Ottawa. Visitors are invited to discover the wonders of one of the most unique collections in the world and learn about the significant work that goes into preserving stories of Canada's heritage for future generations.

QUÉBEC CITY: The Huron-Wendat Nation and Parks Canada are collaborating to offer a new experience at the Cartier-Brébeuf National Historic Site. The project aims to enhance the outdoor visitor experience at this urban park, while paying tribute to the historical and cultural perspective of the Huron-Wendat Nation. Three new stations have been developed and installed at the main entrances to the national historic site. They describe the defining moments of the encounter on Jacques Cartier's second voyage in the Québec area. 

Vieux Carré, a new cocktail bar from Groupe la Tanière, is now open. Located at 36 ½ St-Pierre Street in Quebec City, at the same address as two of the three other establishments of Groupe la Tanière (which includes Légende, l'Orygine and Tanière3 restaurants), the bar can accommodate up to 20 indoor seatings. During summer, Vieux Carré offers a beautiful terrace with views of Place de Paris and the St-Lawrence River.

