BALTIMORE: Visit Baltimore, the official destination sales and marketing organization for Baltimore City, announced the launch of its Mobile Visitor Center, which will serve as a traveling hub for learning about Baltimore’s attractions, hotels, cuisine, arts, and culture. It is designed to be an extension of the Baltimore community and a microcosm of what visitors will experience when they come to the city. It has the flexibility to convey a variety of activations that reflect Baltimore to audiences at regional and out-of-state events.

LAS VEGAS: MGM Resorts International is once again participating in Three Square Food Bank’s annual Las Vegas Restaurant Week, June 3-14. Guests are invited to enjoy a variety of prix fixe menu options for brunch, lunch, and dinner at participating restaurants with prices ranging from $30 to $120 per person. A portion of the proceeds from each menu ordered will be donated to Three Square to support food insecurity efforts in Las Vegas.

The Neon Museum—the Las Vegas nonprofit organization dedicated to collecting, preserving, studying, and exhibiting iconic Las Vegas signs—has officially restored and relit three iconic neon pieces from the Flamingo Las Vegas Hotel & Casino. Merging the 1976 roadside pylon sign originally installed on East Flamingo Road and two feather plumes, the new installation in the Neon Boneyard stands 20 feet tall and 30 feet wide.

OCALA, FLA.: World Equestrian Center – Ocala announced the appointment of Tracy Solly as the new senior director of sales. Solly will oversee the equestrian complex's sales and events teams to drive results and ensure five-star experiences for clients, guests, and attendees. She will serve as the new contact for lead business development as the property continues to expand. Her onboarding will support the opening of the property’s 180,000-square-foot event center, slated for completion in summer 2025.

PHILADELPHIA: The Logan announced the appointment of Andrew Cifa as its new director of sales and marketing. His past titles include area director of sales and marketing at Hersha Hospitality Management guiding post-COVID recovery for Philadelphia-area hotels, complex director of sales and events at Marriott International responsible for opening the W Hotel and Element by Westin in Philadelphia, and area director of sales and marketing at Marriott International in Maryland.

