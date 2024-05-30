US: Visit Baltimore Mobile Visitor Center, Las Vegas Restaurant Week, World Equestrian Center – Ocala's New Hire, and More

May 30, 2024

BALTIMORE: Visit Baltimore, the official destination sales and marketing organization for Baltimore City, announced the launch of its Mobile Visitor Center, which will serve as a traveling hub for learning about Baltimore’s attractions, hotels, cuisine, arts, and culture. It is designed to be an extension of the Baltimore community and a microcosm of what visitors will experience when they come to the city. It has the flexibility to convey a variety of activations that reflect Baltimore to audiences at regional and out-of-state events. 

LAS VEGAS: MGM Resorts International is once again participating in Three Square Food Bank’s annual Las Vegas Restaurant Week, June 3-14. Guests are invited to enjoy a variety of prix fixe menu options for brunch, lunch, and dinner at participating restaurants with prices ranging from $30 to $120 per person. A portion of the proceeds from each menu ordered will be donated to Three Square to support food insecurity efforts in Las Vegas.

The Neon Museum—the Las Vegas nonprofit organization dedicated to collecting, preserving, studying, and exhibiting iconic Las Vegas signs—has officially restored and relit three iconic neon pieces from the Flamingo Las Vegas Hotel & Casino. Merging the 1976 roadside pylon sign originally installed on East Flamingo Road and two feather plumes, the new installation in the Neon Boneyard stands 20 feet tall and 30 feet wide.

OCALA, FLA.: World Equestrian Center – Ocala announced the appointment of Tracy Solly as the new senior director of sales. Solly will oversee the equestrian complex's sales and events teams to drive results and ensure five-star experiences for clients, guests, and attendees. She will serve as the new contact for lead business development as the property continues to expand. Her onboarding will support the opening of the property’s 180,000-square-foot event center, slated for completion in summer 2025.

PHILADELPHIA: The Logan announced the appointment of Andrew Cifa as its new director of sales and marketing. His past titles include area director of sales and marketing at Hersha Hospitality Management guiding post-COVID recovery for Philadelphia-area hotels, complex director of sales and events at Marriott International responsible for opening the W Hotel and Element by Westin in Philadelphia, and area director of sales and marketing at Marriott International in Maryland.

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com. 

Feed the Sheet: [email protected] 

Subscribe: bizbash.com/bizbashbuzz

Advertise with BizBash: [email protected]

Latest in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Element Hotel by Westin in Calgary, Destination St. John's New CEO, Destination Vancouver's New Survey, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Promotions at MAS, New Convention Hotel in New Orleans, New Event Venue in Philly, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Canadian Tourism Data Collective, Doors Open Ottawa, New Cocktail Bar in Québec City, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Ritz-Carlton Naples' New Tennis Center, ArtsConnection's 2024 Benefit, Expo! Expo! Looking for Presenters, and More
Related Stories
Biz Bash X Envent U 2020 Website
Industry Buzz
BizBash Enhances Partnership with EnventU
More in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Element Hotel by Westin in Calgary, Destination St. John's New CEO, Destination Vancouver's New Survey, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Promotions at MAS, New Convention Hotel in New Orleans, New Event Venue in Philly, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Canadian Tourism Data Collective, Doors Open Ottawa, New Cocktail Bar in Québec City, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Ritz-Carlton Naples' New Tennis Center, ArtsConnection's 2024 Benefit, Expo! Expo! Looking for Presenters, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Airdrie Children's Festival, Montreal's Port in the City Event, Doors Open Toronto, and More
Industry Buzz
US: City Cruises Chicago, W San Francisco's What She Said Speaker Series, Surprisingly Savannah Mobile Tour, and More
Most Popular
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: 12 Experiential Event Producers Who Want Their Events to Leave a Lasting Impact
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
30 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From Porsche, Shondaland, BÉIS, and More
Event Design & Decor
The Unexpected Places Top Designers Have Found Event Inspiration
Event Production & Fabrication
Robin Hood's 2024 Benefit Gala Enters 'The Matrix'—with No Glitches but Plenty of Glamour
Programming & Entertainment
Smooth Moves: How to Create Engaging Transition Moments at Events
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Mili Marcetic
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Destination Canada's New Tourism Strategy, Warwick Le Crystal – Montreal Sponsors Art Exhibit, Four Seasons Hotel Toronto's New Spa Offerings
Industry Buzz
US: Convene 4 Climate, The NAMA Show 2024, Fontainebleau Miami Beach's New Convention Center, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Corona Canada's Accessing Paradise Pledge, Toronto’s Version: Taylgate ’24, Victoria Airport's New Control Tower, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Omni Atlanta's Renovation and Rebrand, a New Rooftop Venue in Denver, TrivWorks Emcee Bureau, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Indigenous Tourism Fund, ComediHa! in Montreal, Canadian Canoe Museum's New Facility, and More
Industry Buzz
US: BCD Meetings & Events' New AI Tool, Fanatics Fest NYC, El Dorado Hotel & Kitchen's Renovation, and More
Page 1 of 130
Next Page