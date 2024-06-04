NATIONAL: Associated Luxury Hotels International (ALHI) has announced a new partnership with The Optimism Company, founded by Simon Sinek, that offers programs that develop essential human skills to improve trust, cooperation, loyalty, and innovation. These programs include a mix of virtual and in-person workshops, keynotes, courses, and a video library, with ALHI members receiving discounts. ALHI has also recently broadened its scope by acquiring marketing agency 62ABOVE and forming service partnerships with legal and executive search firms.

Elite Catering & Event Professionals (ECEP), an international catering and hospitality organization, has announced the addition of two new members following a rigorous selection process. Vestals Catering in Austin and Dallas, Texas, and Bingemans in Kitchener, Ontario, have joined the by-invitation group, giving ECEP its first Canadian member. Founded in 2021, ECEP aims to propel the global catering and event industry forward through innovation and new ideas.

TORONTO: The 12th edition of African Fashion Week Toronto (AFWT), hosted by the African Fashion Canada Organization, takes place Aug. 22-25. The event kicks off with the Student Design & Creative Festival - Industry Mixer at the IN Lifestyle venue on Aug. 22, followed by a series of fashion showcases including the High Fashion Designer Showcases at Yonge-Dundas Square and the Luxury Couture Experience at Wychwood Barns. The week concludes with a Lookbook Day Party at Spaces Toronto, offering a chance to mingle with industry influencers and enjoy a mix of music genres.

VANCOUVER: Fairmont Waterfront is hosting a rooftop garden dinner series, offering seasonal, multicourse meals; a curated beverage selection; and an immersive “garden and bee tour” led by the hotel’s resident head gardener, Carissa Kasper, and chief beekeeper, Julia Common. Tickets are $169 per person for the events, which take place June 20, July 18, and Aug. 22.

The Vancouver Pride Society has announced the full lineup for its 2024 Canada Pride Festival. More than 40 free or low-cost events will take place throughout the city from July 26 to Aug. 4, including the VanPrideFest at Concord Pacific Place Aug. 3-4, along with the annual Vancouver Pride Parade. Tickets go on sale June 6.

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com.

Feed the Sheet: [email protected]

Subscribe: bizbash.com/bizbashbuzz

Advertise with BizBash: [email protected]