US: Chicago Fashion Week, Academy Museum Gala, Visit Orlando's New Websites, and More

June 18, 2024

ANAHEIM, CALIF.: Visit Anaheim promoted James Robinson to senior director of meeting sales. Robinson joined Visit Anaheim in late 2022 and made an immediate impact on the convention sales team with his strong production and deep relationships in the market. Prior to joining Visit Anaheim, Robinson spent more than six years on the sales team of Visit Long Beach, handling various markets and group sizes. Robinson also has an extensive hotel background, including director of group sales for The Westin Long Beach and as a senior sales manager for Sheraton Park Anaheim.

CHICAGO: Leading figures from the Chicago fashion industry recently gathered at Four Seasons Hotel Chicago to announce the launch of Chicago’s new official Chicago Fashion Week (CFW), a 12-day lineup of special events including fashion shows and presentations, award programs, retail marketplaces, gala celebrations, educational programs, and more. It will take place Oct. 9-20.

LOS ANGELES: The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures announced details of its annual fundraising gala, to be held on Oct. 19. The Academy Museum Gala will celebrate the acclaimed museum’s third anniversary and will honor Academy Award-nominated actor Paul Mescal; Academy Award-winning actress, singer, and dancer Rita Moreno; and two-time Academy Award-winning and six-time Academy Award-nominated writer and director Quentin Tarantino. The evening will help raise vital funds to support museum exhibitions, education initiatives, and public programming.

ORLANDO, FLA.: Visit Orlando launched a suite of enhanced websites to promote the Orlando region to all audiences—meeting planners, meeting attendees, travel professionals, domestic and international leisure visitors, and more. After extensive research to uncover the needs of Visit Orlando’s various audiences, VisitOrlando.com; OrlandoMeeting.com; VisitOrlando.org; MagicalDining.com; and Spanish, Portuguese, French Canadian, and German websites are now live.

WASHINGTON, D.C.: The Events Industry Council announced that Convening Leaders 2024 (CL24), PCMA’s flagship education and networking event for the global business events industry, achieved Silver Level Certification to EIC’s Sustainable Event Standards. EIC’s standards provide event planners and suppliers with prescriptive actions for producing and delivering sustainable events. The standards specify performance criteria in the areas of organizational management; marketing, communication, and engagement; climate action; water management; materials and circularity; supply chain management; diversity, equity and inclusion; accessibility; and social impact. 

