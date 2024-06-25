GLOBAL: Francisco Macedo, currently general manager of Cliveden House in the U.K. and group operations director of Iconic Luxury Hotels, has been promoted to the newly created role of senior vice president of asset management for Iconic Luxury Hotels – International. Iconic Luxury Hotels, part of L+R Hotels, is a family-owned global hotel investment and management company with a portfolio of more than 115 properties across the U.K., Europe, the U.S., and the Caribbean.

BMA House, an award-winning sustainable venue in London, announced its latest initiative to support clients' understanding of the carbon emissions associated with the events they hold, as they transition to net zero. In collaboration with Planet Mark, BMA House now offers a complimentary carbon calculator tool designed to estimate the emissions associated with holding events at the venue.

CALGARY: The world's biggest badminton stars return to Calgary July 2-7 at the WinSport Event Centre. The YONEX Canada Open will feature 300 top international badminton athletes representing 35 countries as they compete for a share of the $420,000 prize purse, as well as valuable World Ranking points.

OTTAWA: At its annual general meeting earlier this month at the Canadian Museum of Nature, Ottawa Tourism confirmed its volunteer board of directors for 2024-2025. Representatives from many of the organization’s 539 member businesses reviewed the previous year’s accomplishments and networked among a general feeling of optimism. Board of directors members include reps from C’est Bon Ottawa, Ottawa Gatineau Hotel Association, and the Ottawa International Airport Authority.

TORONTO: Queens Harbour, set to open next spring, will be a new 23,000-square-foot dining destination nestled in Toronto's waterfront area. At the heart of Queens Quay lies a historic brick building that is being reimagined into a new hospitality landmark. This project, located on Harbourfront Centre land, will be one of the largest restaurant investments in the history of the waterfront. Expect the largest retractable restaurant roof in the nation; multiple private dining spaces; an outdoor terrace; and three dining spaces with unparalleled views of the CN Tower, the harbour, and Lake Ontario.

