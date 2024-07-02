GLOBAL: Atlantis Paradise Island opened FIELDTRIP, the highly acclaimed fast-casual, community-driven rice bowl shop created by James Beard Award-winning chef JJ Johnson. FIELDTRIP’s playful, family-friendly menu includes a range of rice bowls, shareable sides, and house-made beverages. Atlantis Paradise Island continues to expand its roster of internationally recognized chefs with the addition of Johnson, who is known for his innovative approach to Afro-Caribbean cuisine.

Speaking of the Bahamas: This week, Baha Mar announced the return of The Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival, which will take place Oct. 22-27. The festival aims to showcase the best in culinary and artistic expression; it will be headlined by world-renowned chef talent including Marcus Samuelsson of Marcus at Baha Mar Fish + Chop House, Katsuya Uechi of Katsuya, and Dario Cecchini of Carna.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS: The Crescent Hotel, Fort Worth welcomed Roberto van Geenen as its new general manager. With a career spanning over 35 years in luxury hotel management, he will oversee all aspects of operations at The Crescent Hotel, including guest services, culinary excellence, and strategic development.

NEW ORLEANS: The Royal Sonesta New Orleans, located in the heart of the French Quarter, announced the appointment of hospitality industry veteran David Bilbe as general manager. In his role, Bilbe will be responsible for overseeing the 483-key hotel’s day-to-day operations, management, training, and guest satisfaction. He joins Royal Sonesta from his previous role at Omni Royal Orleans, where he served as general manager for the last seven years.

SANTA MONICA, CALIF.: FounderMade’s ninth annual Innovation Show LA takes place Nov. 7 at Barker Hangar. The one-day experiential trade show aims to connect innovative brands, retailers, distributors, investors, press, influencers, and resource partners—and also showcase disruptors in the consumer brands industry and education from aspirational brands and resource partners. Attendees can hear from thought leaders from companies like Allbirds, Bonobos, ClassPass, Forbes, Harry's, Macy's, Marie Claire, Olaplex, Poppi, Supergoop!, Target, and more.

