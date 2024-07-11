GLOBAL: Atlantis Paradise Island completed a $150-million resort-wide transformation, including updates to the casino, guest rooms, restaurants, and lounges. The resort unveiled refashioned guestrooms at The Royal, Atlantis’ iconic towers; an entirely redefined Atlantis Casino; and Paranza, a new restaurant at The Cove, where Michelin-starred chef Michael White brings his culinary mastery to the table.

LAS VEGAS: The Las Vegas Convention & Visitors Authority has been approved to sponsor the Neon City Festival, a new free music and culinary event in downtown Las Vegas taking place Nov. 22-24. The festival will feature a large sprawling footprint, headliner talent, diverse food and beverage offerings, and more. More details will be shared in the coming weeks.

Siempre J.B., a modern Mexican dining destination, is now open at UnCommons. The restaurant concept, created by AYYA Hospitality Group, explores the flavors and culinary traditions across various regions of Mexico, including Puebla, Mexico City, Oaxaca, Jalisco, and coastal regions. A menu curated by chef de cuisine Román Andrés features classic street food, such as street tacos and smoky elote, and more opulent dishes like a scallop and uni tostada and a wagyu hot stone with homemade chimichurri.

NEW YORK: The Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival, taking place Oct. 17-20, has a new location: the Invesco QQQ Campus at Brooklyn Army Terminal. This shift allows the event to "fully embrace Brooklyn's diverse food scene while maintaining the essence of NYCWFF that [attendees] know and love." Expect increased tenting to ensure a great experience in all weather conditions.

SAN DIEGO: Omni San Diego Hotel, located in the heart of Gaslamp Quarter, debuted a property-wide renovation just in time for its 20th anniversary. The reimagined hotel features refreshed interiors, including guest rooms, meetings and event spaces, and the lobby, along with a redesigned pool deck experience with sweeping views of San Diego’s skyline and two new Baja-inspired restaurants: Ace Porter and Tortuga.

