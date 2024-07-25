BOSTON: eTail Boston, an event for e-commerce and digital marketing retail innovators, will take place Aug. 12-15 at Boston Marriott Copley Place. eTail has invited three brands—Mignonne Gavigan (jewelry and accessories), M.M.LaFleur (women’s clothing), and Zenni Optical—to create retail pop-ups in the exhibit hall for the first time. This year’s speaker lineup includes 100-plus leaders from Albertsons, Bombas, Chewy, Cotopaxi, Crocs, eBay, Fanatics, Harley-Davidson, IKEA, and more.

MIAMI: The Miami Beach Convention Center has been named a Certified Autism Center (CAC), awarded the designation by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards. This comes on the heels of the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau achieving its CAC designation in April. As a CAC, the convention center has taken proactive steps to ensure that autistic and sensory-sensitive visitors feel welcome and supported.

NAPA, CALIF.: White House Napa unveiled a stunning redesign. Managed by Rebel Hotel Company, this property marks its first venture in California and the beginning of its expansion on the West Coast. The multimillion-dollar transformation by renowned design firm Curioso aims to elevate the guest experience with updated interiors and enhanced amenities. Situated on an estate just steps from downtown, White House Napa offers 17 uniquely designed rooms, each meticulously curated to evoke the feeling of a luxurious private residence.

SANTA ANA PUEBLO, N.M.: Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa, a spacious resort located between Albuquerque and Santa Fe, reopened its signature Corn Maiden restaurant on June 1. The updated dining experience features a redesigned menu inspired by a New Mexico home kitchen showcasing fresh ingredients from the resort’s on-site garden. Created by George Silva, chef de cuisine of Corn Maiden, the restaurant’s new concept will focus on culturally inspired cuisine and seasonal ingredients local to New Mexico.

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Conrad Washington, DC announced the appointment of Arturo Elias as the new chef de cuisine at Estuary. Elias brings over a decade of experience from prestigious roles at five-star establishments, including The Hay-Adams Hotel and Sea Island Resort. The hotel also appointed Elmer Stunkel as the new director of food and beverage and Martin Krausbeck as the director of restaurants.

