Connect Marketplace is Where Events Business Gets Done.
Connect Marketplace isn't just any conference—it's your gateway to unlimited opportunity. Secure your spot!

US: eTail Boston, Miami Beach Convention Center's New Designation, Conrad Washington's New Hires, and More

July 25, 2024

BOSTON: eTail Boston, an event for e-commerce and digital marketing retail innovators, will take place Aug. 12-15 at Boston Marriott Copley Place. eTail has invited three brands—Mignonne Gavigan (jewelry and accessories), M.M.LaFleur (women’s clothing), and Zenni Optical—to create retail pop-ups in the exhibit hall for the first time. This year’s speaker lineup includes 100-plus leaders from Albertsons, Bombas, Chewy, Cotopaxi, Crocs, eBay, Fanatics, Harley-Davidson, IKEA, and more.

MIAMI: The Miami Beach Convention Center has been named a Certified Autism Center (CAC), awarded the designation by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards. This comes on the heels of the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau achieving its CAC designation in April. As a CAC, the convention center has taken proactive steps to ensure that autistic and sensory-sensitive visitors feel welcome and supported.

NAPA, CALIF.: White House Napa unveiled a stunning redesign. Managed by Rebel Hotel Company, this property marks its first venture in California and the beginning of its expansion on the West Coast. The multimillion-dollar transformation by renowned design firm Curioso aims to elevate the guest experience with updated interiors and enhanced amenities. Situated on an estate just steps from downtown, White House Napa offers 17 uniquely designed rooms, each meticulously curated to evoke the feeling of a luxurious private residence.

SANTA ANA PUEBLO, N.M.: Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa, a spacious resort located between Albuquerque and Santa Fe, reopened its signature Corn Maiden restaurant on June 1. The updated dining experience features a redesigned menu inspired by a New Mexico home kitchen showcasing fresh ingredients from the resort’s on-site garden. Created by George Silva, chef de cuisine of Corn Maiden, the restaurant’s new concept will focus on culturally inspired cuisine and seasonal ingredients local to New Mexico. 

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Conrad Washington, DC announced the appointment of Arturo Elias as the new chef de cuisine at Estuary. Elias brings over a decade of experience from prestigious roles at five-star establishments, including The Hay-Adams Hotel and Sea Island Resort. The hotel also appointed Elmer Stunkel as the new director of food and beverage and Martin Krausbeck as the director of restaurants.

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com.

Feed the Sheet: [email protected] 

Subscribe: bizbash.com/bizbashbuzz

Advertise with BizBash: [email protected]

Latest in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Montreal Tourism Outlook, The Sunset Concerts at Casa Loma, BC Dumpling Festival, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Drury Hotels Meetings Program, VeeCon 2024, Explore St. Louis' New Hire, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Low Carbon Pioneers Program, KDays in Edmonton, Destination Greater Victoria's New Designation, and More
Industry Buzz
US: SEPHORiA Heads to Atlanta, New Hotel Hires, Half Baked Harvest Dinner in the Hamptons, and More
Related Stories
Biz Bash X Envent U 2020 Website
Industry Buzz
BizBash Enhances Partnership with EnventU
More in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Montreal Tourism Outlook, The Sunset Concerts at Casa Loma, BC Dumpling Festival, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Drury Hotels Meetings Program, VeeCon 2024, Explore St. Louis' New Hire, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Low Carbon Pioneers Program, KDays in Edmonton, Destination Greater Victoria's New Designation, and More
Industry Buzz
US: SEPHORiA Heads to Atlanta, New Hotel Hires, Half Baked Harvest Dinner in the Hamptons, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Ottawa's Kite and Food Festival, Toronto’s Festival of Beer, Jane Goodall Institute of Canada's Special Events, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Montage Kapalua Bay's New Hires, Ramsay’s Kitchen Now Open in Four Seasons St. Louis, DC Hotel Renovation, and More
Most Popular
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
How Pinterest and Urban Outfitters Worked with Gen Z on This Back-to-School Activation
Sports
Q&A: What It Takes to Photograph the Olympic Games
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
See How the Essence Festival Celebrated Its 30th Birthday
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
How 'Bachelorette' Star Jenn Tran Hosted a Dream Sleepover for a Group of Key Influencers
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Step Inside This Colorful Pop-Up From Primal Kitchen and Pinterest
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Fenty Beauty Has Returned to Roblox—Here’s Why That’s a Smart Marketing Move
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Tourism Calgary's New CEO, MIAS Acquires MEVS, Lock & Paddle, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Neon City Festival, NYCWFF's New Location, Omni San Diego's Renovation, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Montreal Named Top City for International Meetings, St. John's Hopes for a National Park, Parkside Hotel's Climate Action Declaration, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Hurricane Beryl, RUMBAZO Latin Music Festival, LA Convention Center Expansion Plans, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Lemonade Day Calgary, Culinary Demonstrations at Espace pour la vie, Nobu Toronto, and More
Industry Buzz
US: New Hires at Hotels in New Orleans and Fort Worth, FounderMade’s Ninth Annual Innovation Show, and More
Page 1 of 133
Next Page