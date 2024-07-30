GLOBAL: Baha Mar, a luxury resort in the Bahamas, announced it's collaborating with ESPN Fantasy Football, the No. 1 most popular fantasy football platform, to host the first ESPN Fantasy Football Ultimate Draft Weekend at Baha Mar next month. Taking place Aug. 22-25, the Ultimate Draft Weekend will feature an array of curated luxury experiences geared toward the fantasy football enthusiast, including draft insights and analysis from ESPN Fantasy Football experts and a buzzworthy Draft Day. The event will be managed by bdG Sports, which brings more than 20 NCAA Division I basketball teams to Baha Mar each November for Baha Mar Hoops.

BANFF: The 2024 Banff Centre Summer Arts Festival is taking place now through September. The festival highlights themes of connection, bringing together artists who will build on the rich legacy of those who came before them. Expect over 65 shows and performances, including over 35 free events. Many free events require tickets in advance.

MONTREAL: The Quartier des spectacles de Montreal welcomes the ComediHa! comedy festival this summer for its 25th anniversary. Last week, the Government of Canada granted $1.2 million to the event. The event provides the community with free outdoor programming and paid shows in event halls. The activities take place at the Place des Festivals and in several halls in the area.

OTTAWA: Ottawa Tourism launched a partnership with La Tablée des Chefs to maximize food recovery from the event sector. This initiative, the first of its kind between La Tablée des Chefs and a DMO in Canada, underscores Ottawa Tourism’s commitment to sustainability and social responsibility. In particular, the initiative aims to reduce food waste and address food insecurity in the community. The new program equips venues hosting large events, including international conferences, with tools to facilitate the donation of surplus food to local community organizations.

WINNIPEG: Ahead of International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples on Aug. 9, Winnipeg is highlighting numerous Indigenous-owned and -led tour operators who offer an array of authentic cultural experiences. For example, participate in ancient Métis traditions through workshops hosted by Borealis Beading, including two-needle beading, quilt-making, and finger weaving. Led by artist Melanie Gamache, participants can create beautiful crafts while learning about native flora and their medicinal properties.

