GLOBAL: Cairns Convention Centre has debuted a new menu championing sustainability and celebrating regional producers, while taking guests on a gastronomic journey of tropical North Queensland, Australia. In response to changing industry trends and client requirements, as well as the center's own ethos, the new menu focuses on fresh, local produce.

OTTAWA: Do you know what it takes to be crowned Capital Pride royalty? Cheer on your favorite local drag performers and see them on the big stage at the Capital Pride Pageant. Expect talent, looks, walks, and struts. The event takes place Aug. 17 at the National Arts Centre, where local drag performers will compete for Mr., Mx., and Ms. Capital Pride 2024.

TORONTO: Destination Toronto announced its board of directors for the coming year. The 2024-2025 board includes five new board members: Angela Lawrence of Gusto 54 Restaurant Group, Dolf DeJong of Toronto Zoo, Nick Di Donato of Liberty Entertainment Group; R.J. Steenstra of Ports Toronto; and Tuesday Johnson-MacDonald of TAP Resources.

VANCOUVER: Celebrate Japanese Canadian art and culture at the 48th Powell Street Festival. Taking place Aug. 3-4, the fest will feature more than 60 performances and presentations across multiple venues. Highlights include butoh dance from Kokoro Dance and an interactive internment installation by Annie Sumi and Brian Kobayakawa. The program also features panels, walking tours, martial arts, taiko drumming, a sumo tournament, Japanese food and craft booths, children’s activities, and more.

VICTORIA, B.C.: Destination Greater Victoria, in partnership with the Capital Region Food and Agriculture Initiatives Roundtable, announced the newest trail within the Flavour Trails Program: Barns, Beaches & Beyond. This new trail helps visitors and locals explore some of the agritourism offerings on the Westshore and beyond. Complementing the existing trails on the Saanich Peninsula and Southern Gulf Islands, this new self-guided itinerary allows for the exploration of farm-fresh offerings in Langford, Metchosin, and Sooke.

