CANADA: Together for Jasper, National Bank Open, PNE Fair, and More

August 6, 2024

JASPER, ALB.: Together for Jasper is a tourism industry initiative to help the community rebuild and recover from devastating wildfires. It involves direct fundraising initiatives to the Canadian Red Cross. From now until the end of August, donations received by the Red Cross will be matched by both the Government of Alberta and the federal government. For every $1 donated, it will turn into $3 for the Jasper community.

OTTAWA: Members of the public are invited to take part in a series of summertime events at Rideau Hall. From the well-loved Relief of the Sentries and classical music concerts in the Royal Grove, to literacy and Indigenous art activities, there are plenty of free events to entertain and inspire visitors of all ages. Situated only a few minutes from downtown Ottawa and Gatineau, surrounded by stunning grounds, Rideau Hall is one of Canada's most iconic national historic sites.

TORONTO: The National Bank Open is underway at Sobeys Stadium now through Aug. 12. Previously known as the Rogers Cup, it is the third-oldest tennis tournament in the world, founded after Wimbledon and the US Open in 1881. 

VANCOUVER: This year's PNE Fair takes place Aug. 17 to Sept. 2. This end-of-summer event features various attractions and entertainment, including The SuperDogs, Dueling Pianos, agriculture displays, drag show For the Love of Drag, cooking demonstrations, musical performances at Music in the Park, exhibits, and Summer Night Concerts.

Set against the scenic backdrop of Deer Lake Park, the 2024 Burnaby Blues + Roots Festival aims to be a memorable celebration of music, community, and culture. Taking place Aug. 10, the event features an eclectic lineup featuring headliner Mavis Staples and more legendary artists, rising stars, and diverse musicians. Also expect food trucks and a beer garden.

