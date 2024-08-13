Stand out or stay unseen.
Stand out or stay unseen—showcase your excellence in the 12th Annual EEAs.

US: Proof of the Pudding's Promotion, New Orleans Convention Center Renovations, New Yorker Festival, and More

August 13, 2024

ATLANTA: Proof of the Pudding—a food service management and catering company for sporting events, convention centers, sports and entertainment arenas, and college stadiums—announced the promotion of LaTosha Marks to senior vice president of human resources. Marks will continue to oversee the company’s human resources strategy and is responsible for human resources operations, compensation and benefits, employee engagement, talent acquisition, management and retention, and safety and well-being initiatives for more than 2,000 team members nationwide.

Exhibitus announced the appointment of Matthew Beck as vice president of creative. Since 2015, Beck has served as the company’s creative director, leading an award-winning experiential design team. Beck’s background in industrial design, art history, and yacht design provided a solid foundation for his career in experiential marketing.

NEW ORLEANS: Last week, the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center hosted New Orleans-area business, tourism, and hospitality leaders to showcase newly renovated spaces in the facility’s ongoing $557 million Capital Improvement Plan (CIP). The modern designs, technical upgrades, and sustainable improvements highlighted at the sneak peek event are part of phase one of the CIP. The convention center is already welcoming visitors from around the world to enjoy the renovated spaces, and work on the remaining CIP improvements will continue with the goal of not affecting guest services.

NEW YORK: This October, the New Yorker Festival will celebrate its 25th anniversary with a weekend of live conversations, musical performances, screenings, and more, hosted by The New Yorker’s acclaimed writers and editors. The event will take place Oct. 25-27 and bring together some of today’s most influential voices in politics, literature, film, music, and popular culture. The lineup so far includes Rachel Maddow, Seth Meyers, Alan Cumming, and Audra McDonald. 

SPOKANE, WASH.: The Davenport Hotel Collection, a portfolio of five upscale hotels in Spokane, Wash., welcomed Melissa Green as its new vice president and area managing director. Green now oversees The Davenport Hotel, The Davenport Grand, The Davenport Tower, The Davenport Lusso, and The Centennial. Green will head up community relations as well as operations, working closely with the hotel teams to maximize guest satisfaction and revenue generation. 

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com.

Feed the Sheet: [email protected] 

Subscribe: bizbash.com/bizbashbuzz

Advertise with BizBash: [email protected]

Latest in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Garden Dinner Series at 1 Hotel Toronto, BuskerFest, IMPACT Sustainability Travel & Tourism, and More
Industry Buzz
US: LEO Events' Partnership with University of Tennessee, Knoxville; Park Hyatt New York's Renovations; Overland Park Convention Center's New Chef; and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Discover Halifax's New Study, Nobu Toronto Opens, Dîner en Blanc Vancouver, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Refreshed Meeting Spaces at Charleston Hotel, BOPP Beer and Design Conference, Pig Island NYC, and More
Related Stories
Biz Bash X Envent U 2020 Website
Industry Buzz
BizBash Enhances Partnership with EnventU
More in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Garden Dinner Series at 1 Hotel Toronto, BuskerFest, IMPACT Sustainability Travel & Tourism, and More
Industry Buzz
US: LEO Events' Partnership with University of Tennessee, Knoxville; Park Hyatt New York's Renovations; Overland Park Convention Center's New Chef; and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Discover Halifax's New Study, Nobu Toronto Opens, Dîner en Blanc Vancouver, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Refreshed Meeting Spaces at Charleston Hotel, BOPP Beer and Design Conference, Pig Island NYC, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Together for Jasper, National Bank Open, PNE Fair, and More
Industry Buzz
US: The Creator Classic, Analog Events Earns B Corporation Status, San Diego Food + Wine Festival, and More
Most Popular
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Comic-Con 2024: 35+ Clever Ways Brands Engaged Pop Culture Fans in San Diego This Year
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Inside the New Experience That Takes You Into Bravo’s Reality TV Universe
Event Production & Fabrication
15 Times Oversize Logos Made a Big Impact at Events
Sports
2024 Paris Olympics: See How Brands Are Winning Over Fans
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
What You Might Have Missed During Summer 2024 in the Hamptons
Strategy
How to Create a Strong Visual Identity for an Event
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Capital Pride Pageant, Destination Toronto's New Board of Directors, Powell Street Festival, and More
Industry Buzz
US: ESPN Fantasy Football Ultimate Draft Weekend, Pokémon Championship Series, InterContinental Bellevue Opens, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Banff Centre Summer Arts Festival, ComediHa! Montreal, Ottawa's Partnership with La Tablée des Chefs, and More
Industry Buzz
US: eTail Boston, Miami Beach Convention Center's New Designation, Conrad Washington's New Hires, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Montreal Tourism Outlook, The Sunset Concerts at Casa Loma, BC Dumpling Festival, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Drury Hotels Meetings Program, VeeCon 2024, Explore St. Louis' New Hire, and More
Page 1 of 134
Next Page