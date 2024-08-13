ATLANTA: Proof of the Pudding—a food service management and catering company for sporting events, convention centers, sports and entertainment arenas, and college stadiums—announced the promotion of LaTosha Marks to senior vice president of human resources. Marks will continue to oversee the company’s human resources strategy and is responsible for human resources operations, compensation and benefits, employee engagement, talent acquisition, management and retention, and safety and well-being initiatives for more than 2,000 team members nationwide.

Exhibitus announced the appointment of Matthew Beck as vice president of creative. Since 2015, Beck has served as the company’s creative director, leading an award-winning experiential design team. Beck’s background in industrial design, art history, and yacht design provided a solid foundation for his career in experiential marketing.

NEW ORLEANS: Last week, the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center hosted New Orleans-area business, tourism, and hospitality leaders to showcase newly renovated spaces in the facility’s ongoing $557 million Capital Improvement Plan (CIP). The modern designs, technical upgrades, and sustainable improvements highlighted at the sneak peek event are part of phase one of the CIP. The convention center is already welcoming visitors from around the world to enjoy the renovated spaces, and work on the remaining CIP improvements will continue with the goal of not affecting guest services.

NEW YORK: This October, the New Yorker Festival will celebrate its 25th anniversary with a weekend of live conversations, musical performances, screenings, and more, hosted by The New Yorker’s acclaimed writers and editors. The event will take place Oct. 25-27 and bring together some of today’s most influential voices in politics, literature, film, music, and popular culture. The lineup so far includes Rachel Maddow, Seth Meyers, Alan Cumming, and Audra McDonald.

SPOKANE, WASH.: The Davenport Hotel Collection, a portfolio of five upscale hotels in Spokane, Wash., welcomed Melissa Green as its new vice president and area managing director. Green now oversees The Davenport Hotel, The Davenport Grand, The Davenport Tower, The Davenport Lusso, and The Centennial. Green will head up community relations as well as operations, working closely with the hotel teams to maximize guest satisfaction and revenue generation.

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com.

Feed the Sheet: [email protected]

Subscribe: bizbash.com/bizbashbuzz

Advertise with BizBash: [email protected]