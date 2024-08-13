Stand out or stay unseen.
CANADA: Garden Dinner Series at 1 Hotel Toronto, BuskerFest, IMPACT Sustainability Travel & Tourism, and More

August 13, 2024

QUEBEC CITY: Quebec City Jean Lesage International Airport (YQB), Destination Québec cité, and the Port of Québec announced that American Airlines added Charlotte, N.C., to its selection of flights from Quebec City. From now until Nov. 2, American Airlines will offer one direct flight a week to Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) on Saturdays, adding to its existing flights from YQB to Philadelphia and Chicago.

TORONTO: Casa Madera at 1 Hotel Toronto has introduced its Garden Dinner Series, an alfresco dining experience in its Garden Pavilion curated by executive chef Daniele Pisanu. On Aug. 14, guests can savor exclusive Patrón Tequila cocktails paired with a three-course menu crafted by Pisanu. Expect dishes like wagyu chorizo and snapper zarandeado. 

Beginning Aug. 30, BuskerFest will fill Toronto’s Woodbine Park with weird, wacky, and wild performances for a good cause until Sept. 2. The event is Epilepsy Toronto’s biggest fundraiser of the year and features miming, acrobatics, fire juggling, stand-up comedy, magicians, musicians, and more. 

VANCOUVER: The Festival of India - Vancouver Ratha Yatra is celebrating its 50th year at a new location, Creekside Park. Expect a celebration rich in history and color with giant hand-pulled floats, singing, dancing, and revelry that will continue until dusk at Creekside Park, overlooking the waters, mountains, and downtown Vancouver.

VICTORIA, B.C.: IMPACT Sustainability Travel & Tourism—which is presented by a partnership between Destination Greater Victoria, Synergy Enterprises, tartanbond Integrated Communications, and Starrboard Enterprises—will take place Jan. 27-29, 2025. The title of the conference was chosen to convey the importance of tourism as an economic driver, as well as the large footprint it has on the environment, social, and cultural fabric of a destination. The mission of the event is to drive, inspire, and demonstrate innovative and collaborative sustainable solutions for positive tourism development around the globe.

