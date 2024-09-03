Stand out or stay unseen.
CANADA: Tourisme Laval's Government Support, Canadian Arts & Fashion Awards, Cineplex Community Day, and More

September 3, 2024

GLOBAL: Nteractive, a global brand experience agency, has appointed Ian Cummings as global CEO. Cummings brings with him a wealth of experience, having successfully served as the CEO of a major travel management company. With established offices in the U.K. and the U.S., and a diverse team spanning Europe and Asia, Nteractive is strategically positioned for continued global expansion.

LAVAL, QC.: The Government of Canada announced a contribution of $520,000 for Tourisme Laval. This support will enable the organization to guide Laval businesses in developing and structuring the tourism offering in the region and marketing it outside Quebec. Tourisme Laval's four-year project targets three of the Government of Canada's priorities: sustainable tourism, inclusive tourism, and the acceleration of business digitization. 

MONTREAL: The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts unveiled its newly landscaped outdoor spaces. The MMFA and the Jardin botanique de Montreal, one of Espace pour la vie's five museums, worked together to entirely redesign the green spaces, thanks to a transformational donation from generous Montreal patrons. The gardens now comprise over 8,000 plants that contribute to urban biodiversity and pollination. Intersecting the five pavilions of the museum complex, the new landscaping conceived by NIPPAYSAGE shows off the museum's collection of public artworks, made up of some 20 sculptures by renowned artists.

TORONTO: The Canadian Arts & Fashion Awards (CAFA) announced its official 2024 nominees, recognizing leading and emerging talent currently shaping the Canadian and global fashion industry. Launched in 2013 to celebrate outstanding achievement and emerging talent in the Canadian fashion industry, CAFA, often referred to as “Canada’s most fashionable night,” brings together the Canadian fashion industry’s top artists, influencers, and business leaders from across the country and around the world. Award winners will be announced at the red-carpet gala, taking place Oct. 19.

Cineplex Community Day returns Sept. 14. The 12th annual charitable event is back with Cineplex, The Rec Room, and Playdium, offering a morning of free movies and gaming with discounted concessions. New this year, XSCAPE arcade gaming, located within select theatres, will be free for guests to enjoy before their movie. Cineplex is once again donating funds raised from the day to BGC Canada (formerly Boys & Girls Clubs of Canada).

