OTTAWA: Four new hotels are coming to Ottawa over the coming three years and are set to significantly enhance Ottawa’s status as a destination for corporate and association events, conferences, and large-scale gatherings. The introduction of AC Marriott, Moxy, Renaissance, and Hard Rock Hotel will provide state-of-the-art facilities and accommodations, providing the city with additional capacity and alternatives to its current hotel stock.

ST. CATHARINES, ONT.: The Niagara Grape & Wine Festival, Canada's oldest and largest wine festival, celebrates its 73rd anniversary through Sept. 29. Discover all the exciting fall festival fun, including the Discovery Pass Touring Program, Event in the Tent, more than 24 hours of live music, Montebello Park Wine & Culinary Village, two street parades, and more.

TORONTO: The fourth edition of the Geary Art Crawl takes place Sept. 21-22. The event—a two-day, rain-or-shine celebration of art and culture on Geary Avenue—brings music, visual art, pop-ups, delicious food, and more to a local, DIY arts festival.

VANCOUVER: The Vancouver International Flamenco Festival, one of the few celebrated festivals devoted to flamenco art outside of Spain, is in full swing through Sept. 22. Ticketed shows take place at Waterfront Theatre, while free shows happen at Picnic Pavilion. The festival is produced by the Vancouver-based dance company Flamenco Rosario.

VICTORIA, B.C.: Registration is now open for the 2025 IMPACT Sustainability Travel & Tourism Conference, taking place in Victoria Jan. 27-29, 2025. The mission of the event is to drive, inspire, and demonstrate innovative and collaborative sustainable solutions for positive tourism development around the globe.

