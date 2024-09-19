NATIONAL: Trans Canada Trail has joined other leading Canadian nonprofit organizations by earning accreditation through Imagine Canada's National Standards Program. This accreditation recognizes Trans Canada Trail's commitment to accountability, governance, transparency, and best practices. Imagine Canada, the umbrella organization for the charitable and nonprofit sector, offers the only national accreditation program that is designed for all Canadian charities and nonprofits.

MONTREAL: Espace pour la vie invites visitors to experience its Halloween programming Sept. 27 to Oct. 31. This year, the all-new show, Même pas peur! (in French only), features a cute pattypan squash in a funny and exhilarating show that touches on themes of fear and courage. Families can also expect a potions workshop and an all-new outdoor maze.

On Sept. 22 at the Port of Montreal's Grand Quay, the first edition of Port Day invites the public to dive into the world of marine activities with fun, educational, gourmet, and festive programming—and it's all free. Programming on deck includes tours of terminals, visits aboard ships and locomotives, games and activities for all ages, an exhibition on the marine industry, and free access to the Port of Montreal Tower.

OTTAWA: Ottawa Tourism announced the release of its 2024 Economic Impact Study, which aims to provide a high-level look at post-pandemic visitor spending trends to assess the impact of the tourism industry on Ottawa’s economy. Among other findings, it was concluded that Ottawa welcomes 9.8 million visitors each year, who spend $2.6 billion in the destination. On a yearly basis, the visitor economy supports nearly $2,000 of government services for every household in Ottawa and forms a workforce of over 35,000 people, through direct, indirect, and induced employment.

TORONTO: American Express Canada recently released an Amex Trendex poll on social, gifting, and travel trends for the upcoming holiday season. Canadian-specific data reveals the country desires a holiday season with meaningful experiences. This includes plans to gift loved ones an experience over something material, looking to in-person events over dating apps for romantic connection, and an eagerness to travel to be with family or take time to focus on themselves.

