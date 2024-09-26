Event Experience Awards nominations close Oct. 4 ⌛️
CANADA: Edmonton International Film Festival, Pumpkins After Dark, The Parkside Hotel & Spa's New Stargazing Package, and More

September 26, 2024

GLOBAL: During the recent G20 Tourism Ministers' meeting in Belém, Brazil, UN World Tourism Organization Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili called for urgent measures to reshape tourism in a way that benefits both the environment and local communities. With tourism on track to return to pre-pandemic levels by the end of the year, Pololikashvili highlighted the importance of looking beyond recovery and focusing on making tourism a force for positive change. His message emphasized empowering local communities, taking meaningful action on climate issues, and adopting sustainable economic practices that prioritize nature and circularity.

CALGARY:  The Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo hosted the 2024 Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) Annual Conference, which brought together zoo and aquarium professionals from around the world to Calgary Sept. 14-19. The AZA Annual Conference is North America’s largest gathering of zoo and aquarium professionals. This year, it featured over 150 educational sessions and pre- and post-conference tours to the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo and its off-site conservation facility, the Archibald Biodiversity Centre.

EDMONTON: The Edmonton International Film Festival returns Sept. 26 to Oct. 5. The event celebrates diverse cinema in theatres, featuring films from YEG and around the world. These features and shorts span all genres and are mixed with a handful of award winners from the film festival circuit.

Pumpkins After Dark, taking place all of October in Borden Park, is an award-winning outdoor Halloween event. With over 6,000 hand-carved pumpkins, this walk-through experience features wow-worthy pumpkins hand-carved by Canadian artists.

VICTORIA, B.C.: The Parkside Hotel & Spa announced the launch of two new stargazing packages in partnership with the Centre of the Universe in Victoria, offering guests a unique experience under the night sky. Both packages feature a stargazing trail map and cozy blankets. The goal of the new offering is to demonstrate the hotel's commitment to sustainability, providing unique experiences, and connecting with the environment and community.

