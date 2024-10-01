Event Experience Awards nominations close Friday⌛️
Step up or step aside! 12th Annual Event Experience Awards nominations close Friday ⌛️

CANADA: Destination Canada's New Tourism Corridors, Farmfair International, MTCC's 40th Anniversary, and More

October 1, 2024

NATIONAL: Destination Canada announced the launch of four new tourism corridors for 2024, building on the success of last year's pilot Tourism Corridor Strategy Program. The Tourism Corridor Strategy Program aims to contribute to a more resilient tourism industry through accelerated destination development of multiple corridors across Canada. The new tourism corridors are Cycle Ontario and Quebec (connecting bike routes within Ottawa, Cornwall, and Montreal), Field to Fork: Saskatchewan Manitoba Agritourism, Northern Sky Corridor (connecting Edmonton, Alberta, as the gateway to the Northwest Territories), and Juan de Fuca Corridor (connecting British Columbia to Washington state in the U.S.).

Travel intent remains strong among Canadians, despite economic headwinds like inflation, with nearly two-thirds (61%) of the population planning to travel internationally on a vacation in the next year and over half (55%) of those likely to consider an all-inclusive vacation package, according to a new survey from Sunwing Vacations. While concerns about rising travel and vacation prices due to inflation is cited as a key concern for the vast majority (88%) of Canadians, among those planning to travel internationally, 85% say their travel budget is either the same or has increased since last year, with only 15% indicating their travel budgets have decreased.

EDMONTON: For 50 years, Farmfair International has been one of Canada’s top agricultural shows and Alberta's largest beef cattle show, where international guests come to the Edmonton region to show and sell top-quality livestock, make important connections, share knowledge, and build the industry. This year's show takes place Nov. 6-9 at the Edmonton EXPO Centre.

TORONTO: On Oct. 2, the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) will celebrate its 40th anniversary. For four decades, the MTCC has hosted world-class events in the heart of Toronto that inspire innovation, create connections, and contribute to the success of the city and region. The center has generated an estimated $9.2 billion in economic impact since 1984, more than any other convention center in Canadian history. Since 1984, the MTCC has welcomed over 69 million visitors and hosted more than 22,000 events, including high-profile meetings like the G20 Summit in 2010.

This Thanksgiving long weekend, PumpkinFest Toronto returns to Downsview Park Oct. 11-14. PumpkinFest Toronto offers family fun and entertainment from rides and activities to live shows. Expect the ever-popular giant pumpkin patch, photo ops, midway rides, inflatable slides, fun games, an inflatable corn maze, and more.

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com.

Feed the Sheet: [email protected] 

Subscribe: bizbash.com/bizbashbuzz

Advertise with BizBash: [email protected]

Latest in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
US: Visit Atlantic City CEO Announces Retirement, CL25 Opening Keynote, Grand Hyatt Deer Valley Debuts Soon, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Edmonton International Film Festival, Pumpkins After Dark, The Parkside Hotel & Spa's New Stargazing Package, and More
Industry Buzz
US: NIVA and Eventbrite's Partnership, Kids Free San Diego, San Francisco Travel's New President and CEO, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Fandom Party New York, Ontario Sports Empire, Kwame Onwuachi's New D.C. Restaurant, and More
Related Stories
Biz Bash X Envent U 2020 Website
Industry Buzz
BizBash Enhances Partnership with EnventU
More in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
US: Visit Atlantic City CEO Announces Retirement, CL25 Opening Keynote, Grand Hyatt Deer Valley Debuts Soon, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Edmonton International Film Festival, Pumpkins After Dark, The Parkside Hotel & Spa's New Stargazing Package, and More
Industry Buzz
US: NIVA and Eventbrite's Partnership, Kids Free San Diego, San Francisco Travel's New President and CEO, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Fandom Party New York, Ontario Sports Empire, Kwame Onwuachi's New D.C. Restaurant, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Norwegian Cruise Line's New Ship, Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto's New Amenities, Vancouver Aquarium Fall Programming, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Convene's New Menu, Visit Anaheim's Promotions, Quest Events' Acquisition, and More
Most Popular
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
28 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From Marvel Studios, Red Bull, YSL Beauty, and More
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Gangster's Paradise: See How HBO’s ‘The Penguin’ Took Over New York City
Event Design & Decor
8 Steal-Worthy Event Ideas BizBash Spotted on Instagram
Programming & Entertainment
How This Platform Is Simplifying Corporate Event Entertainment Booking
Event Design & Decor
Trend Spotted: Camping-Themed Events Are on a Wild Rise
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
See Inside This Year's Fast Company Innovation Festival
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Espace pour la vie's Halloween Programming, Ottawa Tourism's 2024 Economic Impact Study, Amex Canada's New Travel Poll, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Montage Big Sky's New Hire, Kimpton Rockefeller Center to Open in 2025, Seattle Convention Center's New CEO, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Ottawa's Hotel Pipeline, Niagara Grape & Wine Festival, Geary Art Crawl, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Michelin Stars in Denver, First Fully Electric Conference Center in the U.S., Travel Portland's New Hire, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Air Canada's Best New Restaurants 2024, Hôtel Château Laurier Québec's Renovation, Cruise Season in Montreal, and More
Industry Buzz
US: U2 Movie at the Sphere, Convene's Plans for a Venue at Hudson Yards, Davenport Hotel's Renovations, and More
Page 1 of 136
Next Page