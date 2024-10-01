NATIONAL: Destination Canada announced the launch of four new tourism corridors for 2024, building on the success of last year's pilot Tourism Corridor Strategy Program. The Tourism Corridor Strategy Program aims to contribute to a more resilient tourism industry through accelerated destination development of multiple corridors across Canada. The new tourism corridors are Cycle Ontario and Quebec (connecting bike routes within Ottawa, Cornwall, and Montreal), Field to Fork: Saskatchewan Manitoba Agritourism, Northern Sky Corridor (connecting Edmonton, Alberta, as the gateway to the Northwest Territories), and Juan de Fuca Corridor (connecting British Columbia to Washington state in the U.S.).

Travel intent remains strong among Canadians, despite economic headwinds like inflation, with nearly two-thirds (61%) of the population planning to travel internationally on a vacation in the next year and over half (55%) of those likely to consider an all-inclusive vacation package, according to a new survey from Sunwing Vacations. While concerns about rising travel and vacation prices due to inflation is cited as a key concern for the vast majority (88%) of Canadians, among those planning to travel internationally, 85% say their travel budget is either the same or has increased since last year, with only 15% indicating their travel budgets have decreased.

EDMONTON: For 50 years, Farmfair International has been one of Canada’s top agricultural shows and Alberta's largest beef cattle show, where international guests come to the Edmonton region to show and sell top-quality livestock, make important connections, share knowledge, and build the industry. This year's show takes place Nov. 6-9 at the Edmonton EXPO Centre.

TORONTO: On Oct. 2, the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) will celebrate its 40th anniversary. For four decades, the MTCC has hosted world-class events in the heart of Toronto that inspire innovation, create connections, and contribute to the success of the city and region. The center has generated an estimated $9.2 billion in economic impact since 1984, more than any other convention center in Canadian history. Since 1984, the MTCC has welcomed over 69 million visitors and hosted more than 22,000 events, including high-profile meetings like the G20 Summit in 2010.

This Thanksgiving long weekend, PumpkinFest Toronto returns to Downsview Park Oct. 11-14. PumpkinFest Toronto offers family fun and entertainment from rides and activities to live shows. Expect the ever-popular giant pumpkin patch, photo ops, midway rides, inflatable slides, fun games, an inflatable corn maze, and more.

