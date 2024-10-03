Event Experience Awards nominations close TOMORROW!
It's now or never! 12th Annual Event Experience Awards nominations close TOMORROW!

US: Cannabis LAB Conference and Expo, New York Public Radio's Centennial Gala, Datafy's New Hires, and More

October 3, 2024

HOLLYWOOD, FLA.: As a continuation of its ongoing dedication to the budding cannabis industry, Florida-based DAG Facilities—a national industry leader in the planning, design, and construction of Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) facilities for the indoor agriculture industry—will serve as the presenting sponsor of the seventh annual Cannabis LAB Conference and Expo. The event will take place Oct. 14-15 at The Diplomat Beach Resort.

MIAMI: At the Kimpton EPIC Hotel, guests can book the “Trick or Suite” to enjoy a spooky-themed one-bedroom suite with special amenities, sip on two signature ghostly cocktails at Area 31, and get their scare on with two tickets to Jungle Island's Horrorland (available Fridays and Saturdays).

NEW YORK: New York Public Radio announced its Centennial Gala, celebrating 100 years of WNYC, will take place at New York City’s The Glasshouse on Nov. 19. Seth Meyers—comedian, writer, and host of Late Night with Seth Meyers—will host the evening, with musical performances by Grammy and Tony Award nominee Shoshana Bean, acclaimed jazz pianist and composer Aaron Diehl, and the award-winning Young People’s Chorus of New York City.

Pop rock group Hanson will headline Oak View Group’s Theater Alliance Gala on Oct. 29 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. Hosted by The Daily Show’s Michael Kosta, the event features live performances, a silent auction, and networking opportunities with industry leaders and philanthropists.

OGDEN, UTAH: Analytics and ad-tech platform Datafy announced today the addition of three key members to its growing team of tourism and retail industry experts: Anna Blount as vice president of industry research, Chris Christmas as senior director of business development, and Keri Hanson as business development director of retail. Blount, Christmas, and Hanson bring decades of experience in the tourism and retail industries and will play a pivotal role as Datafy continues its trajectory of rapid growth and technological expansion.

