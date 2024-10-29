OTTAWA: Passengers traveling through Ottawa International Airport now have access to the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority's new CT X-ray technology. The installation of this first CT X-ray on one screening line at the domestic/international security checkpoint will offer travelers an elevated security screening experience. They will no longer need to remove bags with permitted liquids, aerosols and gels (100 milliliters or less), medical devices, or large electronics—including laptops—from their carry-on bags.

Rideau Hall's Rideau HALLoween returns on Oct. 31, featuring seasonal treats, "mysterious surprises," and a spooky photo booth. Visitors of all ages are encouraged to don their best costumes.

TORONTO: In honor of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour making its way to Toronto next month for six shows (the most shows in North America outside of Los Angeles), the city plans to transform into the "ultimate Swiftie getaway." Many hotels within walking distance of the Rogers Centre—such as Toronto Marriott City Centre Hotel, Bisha Hotel, The Omni King Edward Hotel, and 1 Hotel—are offering special packages or activities during the concerts. Destination Toronto has also launched a custom-curated scavenger hunt, with each clue tied to a track from Swift's discography.

Toronto Pearson was recognized by Newsweek as one of Canada's most responsible companies for 2025. Newsweek shared its impartial and statistically based results on Oct. 16, in which Toronto Pearson landed an impressive third among all transportation and logistics companies. The media brand evaluated over 700 companies based on more than 30 environment, social, and corporate governance key performance indicators. Additionally, 4,000 Canadian residents were surveyed on the CSR reputation of each company.

VANCOUVER: On Nov. 1 and 2, Fairmont Pacific Rim is set to celebrate its third year of Día de los Muertos with a weekend of various activations throughout the hotel. This year, the hotel is partnering with Tito Pin-Perez and Álvaro García, co-founders of Vertical Comedor Evolutivo in Mexico’s Bajío region, to create a unique cultural experience honoring the sacred holiday. They will host a Día de los Muertos-themed pop-up at The Lobby Lounge & RawBar, featuring curated cocktails, live music, and entertainment.

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com.

Feed the Sheet: [email protected]

Subscribe: bizbash.com/bizbashbuzz

Advertise with BizBash: [email protected]