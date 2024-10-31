INDIANAPOLIS: InterContinental Hotels & Resorts announced InterContinental Indianapolis will open this winter. Located steps from the iconic Monument Circle and the Indiana Capitol, the property will be the city's first luxury hotel to open in nearly two decades. The hotel will feature 170 guest rooms and suites, complemented by two new dining concepts including the first rooftop bar of its kind for the city, a 24-hour fitness center, and 5,000 square feet of meeting and event space.

KANSAS CITY, MO.: Following an extensive nationwide search, Visit KC announced the appointment of Brett Oetting as the organization’s first-ever chief operating officer, effective Nov. 11. Oetting brings 24 years of hospitality and tourism experience to his new role, where he will provide executive leadership, helping to shape and execute strategic initiatives that will continue to elevate Kansas City’s global reputation. Oetting joins Visit KC from Visit Corpus Christi, where he served as CEO.

LOS ANGELES: Machine Investment Group and Taconic Capital announced the launch of Hollywood VOLUME. Formerly tommie Hollywood, the property relaunches as a reimagined lifestyle hotel in the heart of Hollywood’s Vinyl District, joining Marriott International’s Tribute Portfolio. The relaunch sees new amenities such as late-night menus and locally sourced curated snacks available in the VOLUME Cafe. The in-room experience will also be enhanced with a pregame package, disposable cameras, and VOLUME dream journals.

MEMPHIS, TENN.: Noble Investment Group completed comprehensive renovations at Embassy Suites by Hilton Memphis East Germantown Area and Hampton Inn & Suites Memphis East Germantown Area. For Embassy Suites, these multimillion-dollar updates include a reimagined lobby featuring an open-concept design, upgraded fitness center, and modernized guest suites that cater to both business and leisure travelers. The Hampton Inn & Suites now features a complete modernization of its 133 guest rooms, meeting spaces, and public areas.

SAN FRANCISCO: The Bay Area Host Committee (BAHC) and the San Francisco Travel Association have announced an innovative partnership to celebrate the power of sport in San Francisco and the Greater Bay Area. The partnership will include efforts to execute planned sports events in the region, promote associated activations, and confirm future events. This partnership builds upon the many Bay Area-wide initiatives and partner activations that the BAHC will focus on in the lead-up to global sporting events, like the FIFA World Cup 2026.

