Sports Innovation Forum: The Future Starts Here—Join Now!
Push the boundaries of what’s possible—claim your spot at the Sports Innovation Forum!

CANADA: Tourism Funding in Kelowna, PwC Tremblant World Cup, Victoria Named Most Sustainable Destination in North America, and More

October 31, 2024

GLOBAL: In advance of the highly anticipated third installment of the HBO original series The White Lotus, Max and Four Seasons announced a global partnership designed to celebrate the upcoming season within an immersive and elegant backdrop. Filmed at Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui in Thailand—a fitting extension from the previous two seasons shot at Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea and San Domenico Palace, Taormina, A Four Seasons Hotel, respectively—this season's partnership and activation celebrates the love consumers have for both the Emmy-winning series and the luxury hospitality brand. The partnership will feature on-site activations at Four Seasons properties globally designed to engage audiences across multiple touchpoints. 

KELOWNA, B.C.: Thompson Okanagan communities will receive over $725,000 in funding through PacifiCan's Tourism Growth Program to create memorable outdoor experiences and support sustainable tourism. Funding will go toward restoring the historic Adra Tunnel on the Kettle Valley Rail Trail in Naramata; creating a state-of-the-art freestyle ski and snowboard training park at SilverStar Mountain Resort in Vernon; and more.

MONT-TREMBLANT, QC: In the wake of last year's resounding success, Tremblant is gearing up for the second edition of the PwC Tremblant World Cup Dec. 7-8, featuring two back-to-back women's giant slalom races. As the only stop on the World Cup circuit in Canada, the world's best female skiers will be racing down the Flying Mile for a place on the podium.

MONTREAL: Destination Canada reports that its multimillion-dollar International Convention Attraction Fund (ICAF), launched in March 2024, has confirmed funding commitments for five successful bids by Tourisme Montréal and Palais des congrès de Montréal to host high-value citywide international business events. These include the 2026 American Comparative Literature Association Annual Conference, which will bring an anticipated direct economic impact of $4.9 million and 2,500 overnight delegates.

VICTORIA, B.C.: The 2024 annual Global Destination Sustainability Index (GDS-Index) benchmarking results are out, and Victoria has earned the ranking of most sustainable destination in North America. The GDS-Index is one of the world’s leading sustainability performance programs for business event tourism destinations. Used by over 100 cities globally, the GDS-Index measures the environmental and social sustainability performance and strategies of the city, its tourism supply chain, and the destination management organization.

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com.

Feed the Sheet: [email protected] 

Subscribe: bizbash.com/bizbashbuzz

Advertise with BizBash: [email protected]

Latest in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
US: InterContinental Indianapolis, Visit KC's New COO, a New Sports Partnership in San Francisco, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Bourbon & Blues, Delmonico's Off-Site Catering, DowntownDC Holiday Market, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Rideau HALLoween, Toronto Prepares for the Eras Tour, Fairmont Pacific Rim's Día de los Muertos Weekend, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Under Canvas' First Pacific Northwest Location, Neon City Festival, New York City Tourism + Conventions' New CEO, and More
Related Stories
Biz Bash X Envent U 2020 Website
Industry Buzz
BizBash Enhances Partnership with EnventU
More in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
US: InterContinental Indianapolis, Visit KC's New COO, a New Sports Partnership in San Francisco, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Bourbon & Blues, Delmonico's Off-Site Catering, DowntownDC Holiday Market, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Rideau HALLoween, Toronto Prepares for the Eras Tour, Fairmont Pacific Rim's Día de los Muertos Weekend, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Under Canvas' First Pacific Northwest Location, Neon City Festival, New York City Tourism + Conventions' New CEO, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Jasper Tourism Relief Funding, Miracle Toronto Christmas Bar Opens Soon, Latin American Heritage Month Festival, and More
Industry Buzz
US: NGA Show's Keynote, Delmonico's New Look, Destination DC's Special Agency Academy, and More
Most Popular
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
35 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From Savage x Fenty, Pinterest, Dunkin', and More
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
CBS’s Overnight Tracker Events Immerse Guests in the Main Character’s Rugged Lifestyle
Strategy
How Austin Hotels Are Preparing for the Convention Center's Closure Next Year
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
See How ABC Brought Some ‘Big Deck Energy’ to Promote Its New Show
Sports
Get an Under-the-Hood Look at Travis Kelce's Annual Car Jam Fundraiser
Event Production & Fabrication
Glow Up: How This Public Art Festival Transformed Cincinnati Into a Creative Hub
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Skyscanner's Travel Trends, Pumpkins After Dark in Calgary, Toronto Airport's New Partnership, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival, a21's New Hire, Live Nation Venue Announced for Orlando, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Parks Canada's Indigenous Stewardship Policy, Ottawa's Tourism Accessibility Fund, Taylor Swift's Estimated Economic Impact in Toronto, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Austin Hotel Renovation, CES Keynote, InterContinental New York Barclay Fall Offer for Meetings, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Jasper National Park Reopenings, Element Event Solutions Becomes Element, The Macallan Lounge in Toronto, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Marriott's Midscale Offerings, Bishop-McCann's New AI Event Tool, Tropicana Las Vegas' Demolition, and More
Page 1 of 138
Next Page