GLOBAL: Mandarin Oriental has announced the appointment of Amanda Hyndman to the position of chief operating officer, following the retirement of Christoph Mares. At this time, she will also continue in her current role as chief people and culture officer. Hyndman’s career spans over 30 years in the luxury hotel industry, and she has been with the group for 18 years.

LAS VEGAS: Netflix and MGM Grand Hotel & Casino announced plans to open a new dining experience with Netflix Bites Vegas, a one-year culinary residency. From screen to table, fans and foodies alike will be invited to a one-of-a-kind restaurant experience offering guests a savory journey that combines inspiration from hit Netflix titles with MGM Grand’s expertise in hospitality and immersive entertainment. Netflix Bites Vegas begins construction this month and will serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner when it opens its doors at MGM Grand in early 2025.

Ibiza's legendary cabaret dining experience will return to Las Vegas with its newest show, "Dangerous Nights," as Lío takes over The Mayfair Supper Club at Bellagio Dec. 30 to Jan. 12. The venue will once again transform into an all-night fiesta, beginning at 8 nightly, and will feature live entertainment that includes artistic acts, costumes, and music.

LOUISVILLE, KY.: Kentucky Venues announced the appointment of Roxie Ruckriegel as the new director of sales for the Kentucky Exposition Center. Ruckriegel brings nearly four decades of sales expertise, including a diverse background working with major hotel brands and deep familiarity with Louisville’s tourism and hospitality industries.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ.: Hotel Valley Ho in downtown Scottsdale and its signature restaurant, ZuZu, are now Blue Zones Project Approved organizations. Hotel Valley Ho is the first hotel in Arizona to become a Blue Zones Project Approved worksite. The Blue Zones Project is an initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through changes in human-made surroundings, policy systems, and social networks. Its mission is to empower people to live longer and better through environmental and behavioral changes.

