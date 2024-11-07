NATIONAL: Air Canada will add new seasonal services and increase capacity into popular destinations across Europe, the U.S., and Asia to offer more exciting options for travelers in summer 2025. Among the new and restored routes are Montreal to Naples, Italy, and Porto, Portugal; Toronto to Prague and to Port of Spain in Trinidad and Tobago; and Ottawa to London.

EDMONTON: Edmonton was recently selected as a top city in Lonely Planet’s prestigious "Best in Travel." This accolade celebrates the publication’s expert predictions for where to go in the year ahead, and spotlights Edmonton as a premier travel destination, showcasing its diverse communities, rich history, and vibrant spirit and culture. Best in Travel 2025 is Lonely Planet’s 15th publication of its annual collection and features 30 must-visit destinations from all around the globe.

VANCOUVER: The MICHELIN Guide recently announced the 2024 restaurant selection for the MICHELIN Guide Vancouver. A new MICHELIN-starred restaurant, one new Bib Gourmand, and two new Recommended restaurants joined this year’s selection. Sushi Masuda joined the exclusive list of MICHELIN-starred restaurants in North America. The full selection totals 76 restaurants with 23 cuisine types represented.

Taking place now through Nov. 15, North Shore Craft Beer Week is back for another round of laid-back fun. Individual brewery events are happening every day, and things will wrap up with a big party on Nov. 15 at at The Pipe Shop. Expect live music, bites from local food trucks, and plenty of brews flowing freely. Tickets for the party include two drink tokens and a souvenir mug.

VICTORIA, B.C.: This week, Destination Greater Victoria unveiled its 2025-2035 Destination Master Plan, which outlines the vision, goals, and actions for the sustainable development of the visitor economy in the region over the next 10 years. Created with support from leading travel and tourism consulting firms MMGY NextFactor and Floor13, the development of the plan included more than a year of extensive engagement with the tourism community, DGV members, First Nations, business organizations, municipal governments, regional organizations, provincial ministries, federal departments, transportation providers, community organizations, and the public.

