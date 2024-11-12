Sports Innovation Forum: The Future Starts Here—Join Now!
Push the boundaries of what’s possible—claim your spot at the Sports Innovation Forum!

CANADA: 2026 Grey Cup, ZOOLIGHTS at Calgary Zoo, New Pop-Up Holiday Bar in Toronto, and More

November 12, 2024

GLOBAL: Arena Group and Showblock announced that Showblock’s innovative solutions will now be available across North America. This expansion leverages the existing infrastructure and network of Arena Group in the U.S., allowing Showblock’s modular structures to be efficiently delivered and installed for events across the continent. This development follows Showblock’s successful operations in the U.K., Europe, and the Middle East, as well as Arena’s concurrent launch of Showblock products in Asia, marking a significant milestone in the company's global growth strategy.

CALGARY: The Canadian Football League announced that the Calgary Stampeders will host the 2026 Grey Cup. The 113th edition of the championship game will be played at McMahon Stadium on Nov. 15, 2026. The Grey Cup game is part of a weeklong festival featuring activities for fans of all ages, parties, and top-class entertainment.

ZOOLIGHTS at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo is back with over 1 million lights and close to 250 light figures. Guests can immerse themselves in an array of lights, including new light displays such as Lemur Tales and The Festive Forest, making for the perfect photo op or night out. ZOOLIGHTS will run Nov. 15 through Jan. 5, 2025.

OTTAWA: Ottawa Tourism is celebrating the return of Air Canada's direct flight service between London Heathrow (LHR) and Ottawa (YOW) during IBTM 2024. Relaunching in March 2025, after a four-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the service will further strengthen Ottawa’s connections to London, Europe,  and beyond. The resumption of these flights will not only provide greater access for U.K. visitors but also those able to connect through London from the rest of Europe and other overseas markets.

TORONTO: Toronto is getting a delicious new holiday pop-up this season with Ginger’s Cocktail Bar, opening Nov. 15 at Le Dolci Culinary Classroom & Studio in the Junction neighborhood. The upper level of the culinary studio has been transformed into a joyful Christmas experience with festive decor, music, drinks, treats, and photo opportunities. Kids are invited and welcome to enjoy the enchantment before 8 p.m.

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com.

Feed the Sheet: [email protected] 

Subscribe: bizbash.com/bizbashbuzz

Advertise with BizBash: [email protected]

Latest in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
US: Made in NYC Holiday Market, Tampa's Meeting the Moment Program, Waco Convention Center's New Hire, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Encore's Overtime Savings Program, Group Holiday Offers, Swingers Las Vegas, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Edmonton Named Top City for Travel, MICHELIN Guide Vancouver, Destination Greater Victoria's Master Plan, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Netflix Bites Vegas, Kentucky Exposition Center's New Hire, Hotel Valley Ho Becomes Blue Zones Project Approved, and More
Related Stories
Biz Bash X Envent U 2020 Website
Industry Buzz
BizBash Enhances Partnership with EnventU
More in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
US: Made in NYC Holiday Market, Tampa's Meeting the Moment Program, Waco Convention Center's New Hire, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Encore's Overtime Savings Program, Group Holiday Offers, Swingers Las Vegas, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Edmonton Named Top City for Travel, MICHELIN Guide Vancouver, Destination Greater Victoria's Master Plan, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Netflix Bites Vegas, Kentucky Exposition Center's New Hire, Hotel Valley Ho Becomes Blue Zones Project Approved, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: MTLàTABLE, New Live Nation Canada Venue in Ottawa, Vancouver Aquarium's Holiday Splash, and More
Industry Buzz
US: InterContinental Indianapolis, Visit KC's New COO, a New Sports Partnership in San Francisco, and More
Most Popular
Meetings
Inside TED's New Show—Where Conference Innovation and Personal Growth Took Center Stage
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
How Thrillist and Cheetos Turned This Escape Room Into a Cheesy, One-Handed Adventure
Trade Shows
How These 13 Trade Show Booths Used Interactivity to Boost Engagement
Event Production & Fabrication
5 Ways This 12-Year-Old Miami Food Festival Brought in New Attendees
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
See How Brands Engaged Attendees at This Year’s Billboard Latin Music Week
Sports
Sports Illustrated Shifts Into High Gear for Two Live Experiences at Austin's F1 Race Weekend
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Tourism Funding in Kelowna, PwC Tremblant World Cup, Victoria Named Most Sustainable Destination in North America, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Bourbon & Blues, Delmonico's Off-Site Catering, DowntownDC Holiday Market, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Rideau HALLoween, Toronto Prepares for the Eras Tour, Fairmont Pacific Rim's Día de los Muertos Weekend, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Under Canvas' First Pacific Northwest Location, Neon City Festival, New York City Tourism + Conventions' New CEO, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Jasper Tourism Relief Funding, Miracle Toronto Christmas Bar Opens Soon, Latin American Heritage Month Festival, and More
Industry Buzz
US: NGA Show's Keynote, Delmonico's New Look, Destination DC's Special Agency Academy, and More
Page 1 of 138
Next Page