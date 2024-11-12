GLOBAL: Arena Group and Showblock announced that Showblock’s innovative solutions will now be available across North America. This expansion leverages the existing infrastructure and network of Arena Group in the U.S., allowing Showblock’s modular structures to be efficiently delivered and installed for events across the continent. This development follows Showblock’s successful operations in the U.K., Europe, and the Middle East, as well as Arena’s concurrent launch of Showblock products in Asia, marking a significant milestone in the company's global growth strategy.

CALGARY: The Canadian Football League announced that the Calgary Stampeders will host the 2026 Grey Cup. The 113th edition of the championship game will be played at McMahon Stadium on Nov. 15, 2026. The Grey Cup game is part of a weeklong festival featuring activities for fans of all ages, parties, and top-class entertainment.

ZOOLIGHTS at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo is back with over 1 million lights and close to 250 light figures. Guests can immerse themselves in an array of lights, including new light displays such as Lemur Tales and The Festive Forest, making for the perfect photo op or night out. ZOOLIGHTS will run Nov. 15 through Jan. 5, 2025.

OTTAWA: Ottawa Tourism is celebrating the return of Air Canada's direct flight service between London Heathrow (LHR) and Ottawa (YOW) during IBTM 2024. Relaunching in March 2025, after a four-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the service will further strengthen Ottawa’s connections to London, Europe, and beyond. The resumption of these flights will not only provide greater access for U.K. visitors but also those able to connect through London from the rest of Europe and other overseas markets.

TORONTO: Toronto is getting a delicious new holiday pop-up this season with Ginger’s Cocktail Bar, opening Nov. 15 at Le Dolci Culinary Classroom & Studio in the Junction neighborhood. The upper level of the culinary studio has been transformed into a joyful Christmas experience with festive decor, music, drinks, treats, and photo opportunities. Kids are invited and welcome to enjoy the enchantment before 8 p.m.

