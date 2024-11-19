CANADA: Loto-Québec's New Property, Silver Star's Winter Season, Casa Loma's Rock Symphony, and More

November 19, 2024

GLOBAL: Organized by Informa Markets with Informa Connect as co-organizer, Connect Marketplace Hong Kong will launch March 19-21, 2025, at AsiaWorld-Expo. The inaugural Asia-Pacific event for the meetings, incentives, conferences, and events (MICE) community marks the debut of Connect Marketplace in Asia.

To help guests commemorate holiday moments this season, IHG Hotels & Resorts announced the launch of its new partnership with premium design marketplace Minted. Guests can capture and share special seasonal memories at select properties and design custom holiday cards and photo gifts as part of a curated IHG and Minted holiday collection. InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta; Kimpton Canary Hotel in Santa Barbara, Calif.; and Kimpton Grand Roatán Resort and Spa in Honduras’ Bay Islands are also hosting seasonal winter chalet pop-ups on property, styled in collaboration with Minted.

MONTREAL: Loto-Québec announced that it chose Germain Hotels to manage the hotel being built near the Casino de Montréal. Following a thorough request for proposals process, Germain Hotels emerged as the hotel project's ideal partner with its Le Germain Hotels brand. Loto-Québec will be the sole owner of the roughly 200-room hotel, and all its profits will be reinvested back into Québec.

SILVER STAR, B.C.: Destination Silver Star announced the early opening of its 2024-2025 winter season, with Nordic skiing having started Nov. 15 followed by Alpine skiing on Nov. 29. The resort, located in British Columbia’s Okanagan Valley, boasts over 3,200 acres of skiable terrain and an average of 23 feet of natural snow each season, making it a prime destination for outdoor enthusiasts.

TORONTO: Liberty Entertainment Group will welcome the Casa Loma Symphony Orchestra to present its Rock Symphony show, featuring Cleopatra Williams and Justin Di Donato, appearing in the historic Artifacts Room of one of Toronto’s destination venues, the Liberty Grand. The performance will feature music of the '80s, ranging from Pink Floyd, Elton John, and Queen to Led Zeppelin, Aerosmith, Disturbd, and Bon Jovi. The show takes place Dec. 13.

