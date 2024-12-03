Go bigger and bolder with the BizBash Buzz.
US: Clarion Events North America's New CEO, NYLON House in Miami, New AC Hotel in Savannah, and More

December 3, 2024

GLOBAL: Clarion Events North America announced the promotion of Liz Irving to CEO. As president of Clarion Events North America, Irving has played a pivotal role in positioning the business for success. Under her leadership, the division has achieved strong growth, driven innovation, and embedded a customer-first operating model. 

MIAMI: NYLON House will return to Miami Art Week, presented by e.l.f. Cosmetics. Taking place Dec. 6, the evening will celebrate the latest release of NYLON’s broadsheet, featuring its latest cover star: Camila Cabello. The star-studded night will also feature a live performance by three-time Grammy-winning rapper, actor, and philanthropist Ludacris.

Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel, a recently renovated beachfront property in the heart of South Beach, announced the appointment of Luis Rios as its new director of restaurants and bars. He will oversee the hotel’s dining and beverage operations, including the recently reimagined signature restaurant The Social Club and outdoor restaurant and bar High Tide Beach Bar & Grill.

NEW ORLEANS: The New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center has promoted Leslie Lotten as its new director of event services. Lotten will oversee the comprehensive management and execution of all event-related services at the convention center, including event services, exhibit services, The UPS Store, and box office operations.

SAVANNAH, GA.: North Point Hospitality announced its newest hotel, AC Hotel by Marriott Savannah Historic District, is slated to open in early 2025. The 170-key hotel sits on Savannah’s famed River Street and is steps from historic squares and other iconic landmarks. The hotel boasts an eighth-floor restaurant and rooftop kitchen and bar, plus flexible meeting spaces and a rooftop terrace with sweeping views of the historic area.

