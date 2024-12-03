GLOBAL: Clarion Events North America announced the promotion of Liz Irving to CEO. As president of Clarion Events North America, Irving has played a pivotal role in positioning the business for success. Under her leadership, the division has achieved strong growth, driven innovation, and embedded a customer-first operating model.

NATIONAL: Global travel app Skyscanner revealed the top destinations with the largest year-over-year increase that Canadian snowbirds are flocking to this winter, as well as valuable insights looking at how adults are prioritizing their travel plans. Top destinations for Canadians this winter include Fort Myers, Fla.; Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; and Las Vegas.

TORONTO: The Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) appointed Kathy Haley as its new president and CEO, effective Nov. 26. She takes over the position from MTCC interim President and CEO Ron Pellerine, who held the position for the last year. Haley, who most recently served as chief customer experience officer for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, makes history as the first woman to hold this position at the MTCC, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2024.

Destination Ontario has become the first provincial marketing organization to sign the Sustainable Tourism 2030 Pledge and pursue GreenStep Solutions' organizational certification, with its criteria recognized by the Global Sustainable Tourism Council. The Sustainable Tourism 2030 Pledge reflects Destination Ontario's commitment to improving sustainability performance annually through 2030. This milestone represents a significant step toward building a more sustainable and responsible tourism industry in Ontario.

VANCOUVER: Hong Kong Airlines celebrated its 18th anniversary on Nov. 28 and announced the resumption of direct flights to Vancouver, beginning Jan. 18, 2025. The twice-weekly services will provide additional travel options for passengers traveling between Hong Kong and Vancouver and those connecting via Hong Kong.

