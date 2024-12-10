DENVER: Noble Investment Group announced the completion of renovations at two of its downtown Denver properties, Homewood Suites by Hilton Denver Downtown-Convention Center and Hampton Inn & Suites Denver Downtown-Convention Center. These multimillion-dollar renovations have enhanced the dual-property hotels to better serve Denver's mix of business and leisure travelers.

LAS VEGAS: Eataly Las Vegas at Park MGM is celebrating its sixth anniversary with the unveiling of two exciting new concepts: Eataly Bar and Pizza al Padellino. Opening on Dec. 27, these latest additions mark the first major build-out since Eataly Las Vegas opened its doors. With a full-service bar, large-screen televisions, and spacious indoor and outdoor open seating, Eataly Bar and Pizza al Padellino aim to offer a convenient design and more ways to experience a gourmet taste of Italy.

MILWAUKEE: The historic Hilton Milwaukee, Milwaukee’s largest hotel, announced that it is undergoing a sweeping renovation that aims to cement its status as the city’s premier meeting and convention hotel. The renovation, which is expected to cost more than $40 million and be completed by summer 2025, will be the most extensive in Marcus Hotels & Resorts’ history, encompassing the transformation of its guest rooms, 34,000 square feet of meeting and event spaces, and the hotel’s lobby.

RENO, NEV.: The Reno-Sparks Convention and Visitors Authority announced the grand opening of Nevada’s first and only indoor track at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center on Dec. 5. This state-of-the-art facility aims to offer athletes a world-class venue for competition and training and to help establish Reno-Tahoe as a premier destination for track and field. The indoor track will be eligible to host a range of competitions, including NCAA, USA Track & Field, AAU, and youth meets.

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Destination DC announced key promotions at the executive team and senior staff levels. Dianna Waldroup has been named vice president of convention services, and Letizia Sirtori is vice president of tourism and global development, both joining the executive team. Alex Gnafakis is promoted within the senior staff to senior creative director. Lindsay Hill has been promoted to director of visitor experience and group tour and joins DDC’s senior staff.

