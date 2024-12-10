EDMONTON: Edmonton welcomed a surge of vibrancy and growth this year as the Canadian Country Music Association's Country Music Week 2024 and the 2024 CCMA Awards presented by TD generated an economic impact of $16 million in total for the city. The broadcast awards at Rogers Place arena drew a sold-out crowd of 14,000 attendees—the biggest show to date in CCMA history—underscoring the value of hosting large-scale cultural events for local businesses and the downtown core.

In a return to Luminaria’s simple, natural roots, the University of Alberta Botanic Garden is unplugging (most) of the electric lights and celebrating the elemental—candlelight, starlight, and firelight—during the darkest nights of the year. Running three weekends only in December, the event will feature candlelit pathways from the Kurimoto Japanese Garden. Visitors can enjoy warm fires and hot apple cider, take in the sounds of a cappella singers, and light a candle in memory of a loved one.

MONTREAL: Last May, the Québec government announced the creation of Espace Aéro, Québec's aerospace innovation zone. ADM Aéroports de Montréal announced the first step in the creation of the zone's Mirabel hub, centered around YMX International Aerocity of Mirabel. The organization has acquired a building that will be transformed into a brand-new aerospace innovation center. The building, previously owned by Lion Electric, will allow ADM to accelerate the development of the zone on its site.

OTTAWA: The Government of Canada announced the first project to receive funding through the Indigenous Tourism Fund's Signature Indigenous Tourism Experiences Stream (SITES). Kwanlin Dün First Nation is receiving $755,000 toward expanding off-grid accommodations at Sky High Wilderness Ranch to add new log cabin units to accommodate larger groups and boost revenue.

TORONTO: Winterland, a 45-minute journey through enchanting winter scenes, is taking place now at Illuminarium at The Distillery District. Visitors can wander beneath the northern lights, explore festive holiday villages, and learn fun facts along the way. They can also capture memories with photo ops and transform into an elf.

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com.

Feed the Sheet: [email protected]

Subscribe: bizbash.com/bizbashbuzz

Advertise with BizBash: [email protected]