GLOBAL: Rosewood Mayakoba, the ultra-luxury Riviera Maya resort, announced the fifth edition of its annual Yo Amo Mexico festival featuring immersive programming highlighting Mexican culture and heritage. The property has curated a roster of tastemakers to bring to life Mexican art, culture, food, and cocktails over the course of four celebratory weeks in January, February, and March 2025.

KINGSTON, ONT.: Marriott Hotels announced the opening of Kingston Marriott. The hotel is within steps of the waterfront, providing access to restaurants, shopping, and must-see attractions like Kingston City Hall and Springer Market Square. With 172 guest rooms and over 10,000 square feet of meeting and event space, this hotel boasts downtown Kingston's largest available event space.

MONTREAL: Tourisme Montréal reported successful results for the 12th edition of the MTLàTABLE gastronomic event. With 170 participating restaurants—35 more than last year—the event attracted a record-breaking 240,000 diners, generating economic benefits estimated at over $15.5 million, an increase of $3.2 million compared to 2023. These results confirm the event's key role in the city's culinary scene and overall economy.

OTTAWA: Ottawa Tourism and Canadian Heritage announced the official opening of the new Ottawa Visitor Centre in the Central Chambers, an iconic building in the heart of downtown Ottawa. In a collaboration between Ottawa Tourism and Canadian Heritage, and with funding provided by the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario), the Ottawa Visitor Centre aims to offer a wide range of services designed to meet the needs of both domestic and international travelers.

VANCOUVER: This holiday season, Café One at Sheraton Vancouver Wall Centre invites visitors to indulge in festive cheer and culinary delights with its special Christmas brunch buffet and a four-course prix fixe dinner. Space is limited; reservations can be made to secure a spot for these festive dining experiences on OpenTable.

