GLOBAL: Atlantis Paradise Island kicked off 2025 with its fourth annual Party Like a Royal New Year’s Eve celebrations. Comedian, actor, and producer Adam Devine hosted the sold-out event at Atlantis’ Royal Deck under the resort’s famed Royal Towers, entertaining resort guests, visitors, and locals alike. The star-studded night began with a DJ set from Grammy Award-winning artist Lil Jon.

BANFF: Every January, Banff and Lake Louise come alive with the vibrant SnowDays celebration, taking place Jan. 17 to Feb. 2. The streets of downtown Banff will transform into a winter wonderland, showcasing larger-than-life snow sculptures, while Lake Louise dazzles with its stunning ice sculptures during Ice Magic. The thrill of skijoring electrifies the atmosphere, with excited onlookers lining Banff Avenue to catch the action.

EDMONTON: The Flying Canoë Volant—taking place Jan. 29 to Feb. 1—is a creative, interactive, and cultural event that celebrates local history and everything great about a long winter's night. Loosely based on the legend of the Flying Canoe, and on French Canadian, First Nation, and Métis traditions, the Flying Canoë Volant invites visitors for a nighttime adventure in Edmonton's French Quarter and along the illuminated trails of the Mill Creek Ravine.

TORONTO: DesignTO marks 15 years of Canada’s largest celebration of design. With over 100 in-person and virtual exhibitions, the 10-daylong festival—taking place this year Jan. 24 to Feb. 2—curates an array of events, exhibitions, and window installations across Toronto. Expect a plethora of art, architecture, graphics, urban design, furniture, and industrial design.

Winterlicious returns to Toronto Jan. 31 to Feb. 13 and is one of the best ways to try Toronto’s buzziest (and most luxe) restaurants, as they offer affordable, prix fixe lunch and dinner menus. With more than 200 restaurants across the city participating, it’s one of Toronto's most anticipated foodie events.

