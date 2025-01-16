NEW YORK: In anticipation of the 50th anniversary of Saturday Night Live, NBC is launching an immersive, Studio 8H-inspired experience to give fans the chance to feel what it’s like to host the iconic comedy series. The SNL50 Experience will run Jan. 30 through Feb. 2 in New York City at Rockefeller Center. Free and open to the public (ages 18 and up), reservations will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

New York City Tourism + Conventions announced the launch of what it bills as the first-ever meetings and conventions planning artificial intelligence chat platform created for business event professionals. In partnership with GuideGeek—Matador Network’s award-winning AI travel genius—Ellis provides expert guidance and resources for meeting planners in 45 languages.

SACRAMENTO, CALIF.: The LGBT Meeting Professionals Association, the association representing planners, suppliers, educators, and students in the global events community, announced its 2025 board of directors, including ConferenceDirect’s Charles Bello, senior vice president and team director, as chair-elect. Other board members include representatives from Caesars Entertainment, Marriott International, and VisitScotland.

ST. LOUIS: Explore St. Louis announced the appointment of Brad Dean as its new president and CEO, effective Feb. 17. Dean brings over two decades of leadership in the tourism and destination marketing industry, including his most recent role as CEO of Discover Puerto Rico and his 20-year tenure as president and CEO of the Myrtle Beach Area Convention & Visitors Bureau. In his new role, Dean will lead the organization’s efforts to attract visitors from around the world, including conventions, concerts, and events to leverage America’s Center and The Dome.

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Destinations International has launched the Destinations International LA Wildfire Recovery Fund, a dedicated initiative to provide relief and support to the Los Angeles community as it faces the devastating impact of ongoing wildfires. The initiative was met with immediate, overwhelming support from industry leaders and partners and already has secured commitments of more than $100,000.

