Events Business, Better Than Ever.
Events Business, Better Than Ever—See What's in Store for 2025.

US: SNL50 Experience, NYC Tourism's New AI Tool for Planners, Destinations International LA Wildfire Recovery Fund, and More

January 16, 2025

NEW YORK: In anticipation of the 50th anniversary of Saturday Night Live, NBC is launching an immersive, Studio 8H-inspired experience to give fans the chance to feel what it’s like to host the iconic comedy series. The SNL50 Experience will run Jan. 30 through Feb. 2 in New York City at Rockefeller Center. Free and open to the public (ages 18 and up), reservations will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

New York City Tourism + Conventions announced the launch of what it bills as the first-ever meetings and conventions planning artificial intelligence chat platform created for business event professionals. In partnership with GuideGeek—Matador Network’s award-winning AI travel genius—Ellis provides expert guidance and resources for meeting planners in 45 languages.

SACRAMENTO, CALIF.: The LGBT Meeting Professionals Association, the association representing planners, suppliers, educators, and students in the global events community, announced its 2025 board of directors, including ConferenceDirect’s Charles Bello, senior vice president and team director, as chair-elect. Other board members include representatives from Caesars Entertainment, Marriott International, and VisitScotland.

ST. LOUIS: Explore St. Louis announced the appointment of Brad Dean as its new president and CEO, effective Feb. 17. Dean brings over two decades of leadership in the tourism and destination marketing industry, including his most recent role as CEO of Discover Puerto Rico and his 20-year tenure as president and CEO of the Myrtle Beach Area Convention & Visitors Bureau. In his new role, Dean will lead the organization’s efforts to attract visitors from around the world, including conventions, concerts, and events to leverage America’s Center and The Dome.

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Destinations International has launched the Destinations International LA Wildfire Recovery Fund, a dedicated initiative to provide relief and support to the Los Angeles community as it faces the devastating impact of ongoing wildfires. The initiative was met with immediate, overwhelming support from industry leaders and partners and already has secured commitments of more than $100,000.

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com.

Feed the Sheet: [email protected] 

Subscribe: bizbash.com/bizbashbuzz

Advertise with BizBash: [email protected]

Latest in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Québec City Airport's New F&B Concept, Twilight Symphony at the Castle, Dine Around Gala, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Pier Sixty-Six Reopens, Gov Ball Announces 2025 Dates, San Diego Hotels Offer Discounts for LA Evacuees, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Royal Botanical Gardens' New Exhibit, International Festival of Winter Cinema, Poutine Week, and More
Industry Buzz
US: L7 Chicago by Lotte's New Hire, Origin Hotel Kansas City Now Open, MGM Resorts Celebrates Lunar New Year, and More
Related Stories
Biz Bash X Envent U 2020 Website
Industry Buzz
BizBash Enhances Partnership with EnventU
More in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Québec City Airport's New F&B Concept, Twilight Symphony at the Castle, Dine Around Gala, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Pier Sixty-Six Reopens, Gov Ball Announces 2025 Dates, San Diego Hotels Offer Discounts for LA Evacuees, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Royal Botanical Gardens' New Exhibit, International Festival of Winter Cinema, Poutine Week, and More
Industry Buzz
US: L7 Chicago by Lotte's New Hire, Origin Hotel Kansas City Now Open, MGM Resorts Celebrates Lunar New Year, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Illuminature in Edmonton, Toronto Pearson Welcomes New Airlines, Lunar New Year in Victoria, and More
Industry Buzz
US: New Wellness Programs for Groups at Hotels, Destination DC Welcomes New DEI Business Fellowship Members, and More
Most Popular
Event Design & Decor
Golden Globes 2025: See Inside the Award Show, Plus How the Wildfires Are Affecting Other Hollywood Events
Opinion & Experts
9 Top Event Trends to Look for in 2025
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Inside Netflix's Huge Experiential Marketing Campaign for 'Squid Game'
Beverages
The Sober Shift: How to Create Inclusive Event Spaces for Guests Who Don't Drink
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
See Inside Olivia Rodrigo’s Purple-Filled NYC Subway Takeover
Industry Insiders
6 Sports Marketing Must-Know Trends for 2025
Industry Buzz
CANADA: SnowDays in Banff, Flying Canoë Volant in Edmonton, DesignTO in Toronto, and More
Industry Buzz
US: The Hotel at the Arundel Preserve, DIFFA's Après-Ski Event, The Belgrove Resort & Spa, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Deep Freeze in Edmonton, Open Waters Festival in Halifax, Toronto Italian Restaurants Get Top Recognition, and More
Industry Buzz
US: W Las Vegas, CES 2025 Programming, Destinations International's Promotion, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Zoo Year’s Eve in Calgary, New Cineplex Location, The Butchart Gardens' Holiday Displays, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Caesars Virginia Opens, See Monterey's New AI Tool for Planners, M&C Saatchi's New Hire, and More
Page 1 of 141
Next Page