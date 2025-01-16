Events Business, Better Than Ever.
CANADA: Québec City Airport's New F&B Concept, Twilight Symphony at the Castle, Dine Around Gala, and More

January 16, 2025

CALGARY: On Jan. 25, celebrate Lunar New Year with a day of indoor and outdoor fun at The Confluence. Gather with family and friends for drop-in skating at the new-and-improved outdoor rink, then warm up inside with a family-friendly craft and stories about Chinese-Calgarian history with storyteller and former teacher Ronald Lee.

QUÉBEC CITY: Nourcy announced the opening of a concept exclusive to Québec City Jean Lesage International Airport: Nourcy café traiteur. Starting in winter 2025, the terminal's public area will have more for passengers, their companions, and airport employees to enjoy. In addition to its beloved cafe concept and ready-to-heat meal service, the restaurant will also offer an alcoholic beverage menu for travelers who would like to share a drink with loved ones either before their flight or upon arriving in Québec City.

TORONTO: Liberty Entertainment Group announced its collaboration with Seeing Red Media, an Indigenous-owned media company based on the Six Nations of the Grand River Territory, to bring Indigenous art and perspectives into one of Toronto’s most iconic heritage sites, Casa Loma. The "Red Visions" exhibition runs through Feb. 14 and features 39 memorable works of art, supported with a series of artist talks that celebrate and reinforce the voices of their Indigenous creators.

Liberty Entertainment Group also announced the return of its beloved musical program for the new year, with the launch of the 2025 Twilight Symphony at the Castle, a series of candlelit concerts featuring the Casa Loma Symphony Orchestra, conducted by renowned Maestro Paolo Busato. The program launches Jan. 31 and runs until March 1.

VICTORIA, B.C.: Dine Around and Stay in Town Victoria kicks off with the Dine Around Gala on Jan. 23. Hosted at the Crystal Garden, the gala will feature all-you-can-eat restaurant bites and beverages from over 50 local restaurants, wineries, cideries, and breweries. To pair, there will be entertainment, live music, and plenty of mixing and mingling.

